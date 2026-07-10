Why Is Australia’s Big Bash League Season Opener Moving To India? PM Anthony Albanese Explains Historic Decision

Australia’s Big Bash League Season Opener Heads To India: Australia’s Big Bash League is set to create history, with the opening match of the BBL 2026-27 season to be played in India. As announced on Friday, July 10, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the landmark move during a special event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Melbourne Renegades will face the Perth Scorchers on December 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will be the first Big Bash League fixture ever staged outside Australia and is also being billed as the first foreign cricket league match to be hosted in India.

Aussie PM announces BBL opener to be held in India

The announcement marks a major step in Cricket Australia’s push to take the BBL to a wider global audience, especially in India, where cricket has one of its biggest fan bases. The Chennai match is currently planned as a one-year arrangement, with BBL officials focused on making the overseas opener feel like a full Big Bash experience for fans in both India and Australia.

The fixture will also be part of a week-long Australia-India festival called G’Day Namaste, which will include cultural, business and sporting events across India in December. The full BBL 2026-27 schedule is expected to be released next week, while the rest of the tournament will begin from December 15 after the Chennai opener.

PM Anthony Albanese Statement

“Today, I announce that Australia will bring the Big Bash League to India for the first time,” Albanese said.

“The season opener for the summer’s Big Bash between Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers will be played in Chennai on Saturday, December 12.

“It will kick off a week-long G’Day Namaste festival of Australian sport, culture, and business engagement.

“Today we recognise that in both our countries, sport is a serious business … that’s why Prime Minister Modi and I are here to launch a roadmap for sport collaboration between Australia and India.”

Speaking after the announcement, Anthony Albanese said that Australia and India are united by their love and passion for sport. The Australian PM added that expanding sports cooperation with India would not only bring joy to fans but also help boost trade, tourism and investment between the two countries.

The match will be shown in Australia by the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, while officials are also expecting strong interest from Indian viewers. The Renegades will give up one of their home games for the Chennai fixture, while both the Renegades and Scorchers are expected to spend time in India before the historic season opener.