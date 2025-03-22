Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 opener due to a minor injury. RCB includes Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Josh Hazlewood in their pace attack.

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. His absence from the playing XI was confirmed before the highly anticipated clash, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind his omission.

Injury Concerns Keep Bhuvneshwar Kumar Out

Reports suggest that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up a minor injury, which has sidelined him for the crucial first match. RCB, aiming for a strong start to their campaign, made strategic bowling selections in his absence. Captain Rajat Patidar, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first, indicating confidence in his bowling unit despite the experienced pacer’s unavailability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB’s Bowling Lineup Without Bhuvneshwar Kumar

With Bhuvneshwar missing, RCB has included pacers Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood in the pace attack.

Yash Dayal : Retained for ₹5.5 crore, the left-arm pacer is known for his swing and aggressive bowling. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rasikh Salam : Bought for ₹6 crore, he adds depth to the pace department.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian quick brings experience and firepower to RCB’s attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to RCB after 15 years was a major highlight of the IPL 2025 auction, where he was acquired for ₹10.75 crore. However, his debut for the franchise in this season will now be delayed.

RCB Playing XI for IPL 2025 Opener

Philip Salt (wk) Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar (c) Liam Livingstone Jitesh Sharma Tim David Krunal Pandya Rasikh Salam Suyash Sharma Josh Hazlewood Yash Dayal

ALSO READ: CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes Center Stage Before Clash