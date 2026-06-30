LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma AIDSA suspension Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

India’s absence from the FIFA World Cup 2026 has reignited debate over the state of Indian football. FC Goa skipper Sandesh Jhingan blamed the lack of a stable domestic football structure, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stressed consistent Asian Cup qualification.

Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Chhetri and Igor Stimac in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Chhetri and Igor Stimac in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 23:38 IST

India in FIFA World Cup 2026: India is now the biggest nation to not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when it comes to population. The ongoing World Cup in North America has seen nations like Curacao and Cape Verde put up miraculous performances, with the latter becoming the smallest nation in the history of the tournament to make it to the knockout phase. At the same time, questions are being raised over the fact that India, despite boasting a population of more than 1.5 billion, has not made it to the coveted tournament even once. The Indian national football team captain, Sandesh Jhingan, explained the reasons behind India’s absence from FIFA World Cups. 

No India in FIFA World Cup 2026

India’s ongoing exclusion from the World Cup, even though it was expanded to 48 teams, has sparked extensive debate and questioning on social media. Due to the expansion of the tournament, teams such as Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde, and Curacao have gottent their first taste of the tournament in North America. Cape Verde, in their debut edition, surprised everyone as they made it to the Round of 32 despite being put in a group with former World Cup winners, Spain and Uruguay.

You Might Be Interested In

Sandesh Jhingan blames lack of structure behind India’s absence from FIFA World Cup

Indian national football team captain, Sandesh Jhingan, talked about the reasons behind India not making it to the FIFA World Cup. The defender who plays for FC Goa in the Indian Super League talked about not having a stable league being a huge roadblock in Indian football’s journey. 

“So the need of the hour right now, do we have a stable league? How many games we played last year? For how many months our are players sitting at home? These are the real questions that needs to be asked. I think right now the most important thing for us as a nation is to have a stable, structured domestic football for boys, girls, men, women at all age groups and have a plan for the next five years so we know this is what’s going to happen for the next five years,” the defender said. 

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu backs Jhingan’s observation

Indian goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, recently took to Instagram where he backed Sandesh Jhingan’s statements. The 34-year-old veteran goalkeeper talked about how the goal for the Indian national football team should be to be a regular at the Asian Cup and then make it to the knockout stages of the same event even more frequently.

“Absolutely loving the conversation so many people are having about why we are not at the WC (World Cup). People asking questions and accountability is necessary. As a player, I can tell you. We are not at the WC because we are not at the Asian Cup. To reach the WC, we have to be regulars in the Asian Cup and then be regulars at the knockout stages of the same. It’s a step-by-step process. So the real question is, why did we not reach the Asian Cup?” he wrote on an Instagram story.

Also Read: Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

RELATED News

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Kate Cross and Alex Hartley Accuse ICC of Favouring India, Reveal Death Threats After Semi-Final Schedule Row

New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028

AUS-W vs WI-W Winner and Toss Prediction Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Win Today Match Between Australia Women and West Indies Women? Dream11 Tips

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks

Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

Big Relief for Jet Airways Employees as NCLAT Rejects SBI Appeal on PF and Gratuity Payments

Jasmin Bhasin Terminal Ileitis Update: ‘I’m Still Not Out of the Danger Zone’ Actor Returns To India For Treatment

SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here

Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Queen 2 Shoot, Shares BTS Photo From Sets

Supreme Court Delivers Major Blow to Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Plan. Here’s What Happened

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure
Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure
Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure
Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

QUICK LINKS