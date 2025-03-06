Why Is Indian Football Legend Sunil Chhetri Coming Out Of Retirement Before FIFA International Window?

Sunil Chhetri is set to don the Indian jersey once again, coming out of international retirement to bolster the national team for their upcoming FIFA friendly matches this month. The veteran striker's surprise return adds renewed hope to India's quest for AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of international retirement to support the national team in its upcoming FIFA friendly assignment this month, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday. The 40-year-old, who led the Indian team for more than a decade, returns less than a year after bidding farewell to international football.

A Storied Career Revisited

“Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March,” the AIFF stated on its official ‘X’ handle.

Chhetri made his international debut in 2005 and retired as India’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player. With 94 international goals, he stands as the fourth-highest goalscorer in men’s international football, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ali Daei. His departure from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, 2024, in Kolkata had left a significant void in the team.

FIFA itself paid tribute to Chhetri’s illustrious career, having previously released a three-part documentary in 2022 titled Captain Fantastic, chronicling his journey. The segments were aptly named Kick Off, Mid-Game, and Extra Time, reflecting different phases of his career.

Coach Marquez Welcomes Return of Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri’s return to the national squad was confirmed as part of coach Manolo Marquez’s 26-member list for the March FIFA international window. The decision comes ahead of crucial fixtures, including a friendly against the Maldives on March 19, followed by the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Bangladesh on March 25.

Marquez expressed his optimism regarding Chhetri’s inclusion. “The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the national team. He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad,” Marquez said.

Sunil Chhetri Continuing His Club Form

Since his international retirement, Chhetri continued playing for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, where he has netted 12 goals from 23 matches this season, making him the highest Indian goalscorer in the league.

India’s senior men’s team will play their two matches at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the FIFA international window. The team is placed in a qualifying group alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore, hoping to improve on their disappointing performance in the previous edition of the AFC Asian Cup, where they failed to progress past the group stage.

India’s 26-Member Squad for March 2025 FIFA International Window

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

