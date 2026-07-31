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Home > Sports News > Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club

Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club

Following speculations about Jamshedpur FC's unlikeliness to play in the 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club has announced a lengthy statement on social media about the decision to withdraw.

Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club. (Image Credits: Jamshedpur FC X)
Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club. (Image Credits: Jamshedpur FC X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 20:56 IST

Following speculations about Jamshedpur FC’s unlikeliness to play in the 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club has announced a lengthy statement on social media about the decision to withdraw. This has ended the club’s nine-year run in the marquee football tournament since their inception in 2017.

Why has Jamshedpur FC withdrawn from future Indian Super League seasons?

Along with Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur FC was the only club which had reportedly not paid the first installment of the Rs 55 lakh participation fee by the original July 20 deadline. With the deadline extended to July 31, Inter Kashi had cleared a majority of their outstanding dues, Jamshedpur had failed to do so, paving the way for their exit from the tournament. In an official statement on social media released on July 31, Friday, it said:

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“Jamshedpur Football Club would like to confirm that it will not be participating in ISL from 2026-27 season onwards. JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football.”

“Most importantly, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Jamshedpur FC football fans who have vociferously filled the JRD Tata Sports Complex with their passionate support over the past decade and made the stadium a Furnace! We would also like to thank all the players, staff, coaches, employees and other personnel who have made this journey a resounding success since our inception in 2017. We are grateful for AIFF’s support and look forward to continue receiving the same and we sincerely wish AIFF and ISL continued success in their endeavours.”

How many times have Jamshedpur FC won the Indian Super League title?

It was under their new manager Own Coyle that Jamshedpur FC won the ISL League Winners’ Shield during the 2021-22 season.

Their performance outside that season have been ordinary, with the standing of 5th achieving thrice being their highest.

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Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club
Tags: Indian Super LeagueJamshedpur FC

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Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club

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Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club
Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club
Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club
Why Is Jamshedpur FC Pulling Out From Future ISL Seasons? Check Full Statement From Club

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