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Home > Sports News > Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update

Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update

Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing in Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid? Julian Alvarez will miss Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday (Aug 29), continuing a period of uncertainty around the Argentina forward's situation at the club. The Barcelona target has been at the centre of transfer speculation throughout the week and has also missed several training sessions. Here are all the details on why Alvarez is unavailable and the latest update on his Atletico Madrid future.

Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing in Today's Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match? Know More
Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing in Today's Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match? Know More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 17:34 IST

Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing in Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid? Julian Alvarez will miss Atletico Madrid’s La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday (Aug 29), continuing a period of uncertainty around the Argentina forward’s situation at the club. The Barcelona target has been at the centre of transfer speculation throughout the week and has also missed several training sessions. Here are all the details on why Alvarez is unavailable and the latest update on his Atletico Madrid future.

Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Against Sevilla?

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone confirmed that Alvarez will not feature against Sevilla. The 26-year-old has not trained with his teammates for a third consecutive day, having previously been described by the club as “unwell”.

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His continued absence has fuelled speculation about his future at Atletico, with reports suggesting that the Argentina international could be seeking a move away from the club before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Julian Alvarez Transfer Situation

Alvarez has been strongly linked with Barcelona during the summer, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta reiterating the club’s interest in signing the forward. Atletico Madrid have firmly rejected the possibility of a transfer, insisting that there is no intention to negotiate a deal with the Catalan club.

Atletico have described themselves as victims of the transfer saga and claimed that the situation has caused financial and social damage to the club.

When Did Julian Alvarez Last Play for Atletico Madrid?

Alvarez made his first appearance of the 2026-27 season when he came on as a second-half substitute during Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Villarreal on Sunday.

However, his return was overshadowed by a hostile reception from sections of the Atletico crowd. The former Manchester City forward was whistled before, during and after the match before leaving the pitch alone as his teammates applauded the supporters.

What Has Diego Simeone Said About Julian Alvarez?

“My stance remains the same,” Simeone said in Friday’s news conference. “From a sporting perspective, I hope to help him in the best possible way so that he continues to be the vital player he is for us. Obviously, Julián won’t be available tomorrow.

“Once Julián returns to train with us, we will give him everything we’ve always given him to make him feel, as he has felt, important, as he is to this team.”

Will Julian Alvarez Leave Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid have strongly indicated that they do not want to sell Alvarez and have rejected the possibility of him joining Barcelona. With the transfer window closing on September 1, his situation remains one of the major transfer stories to follow.

For now, Alvarez remains an Atletico Madrid player, but his absence from training and the club’s decision to leave him out against Sevilla have added further intrigue to his future.

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Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update
Tags: La Liga

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Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update
Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update
Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update
Why is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today? Atletico Madrid Star Misses Sevilla Clash Amid Barcelona Transfer Drama | Latest Update

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