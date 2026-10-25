Why Is Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Special Initiative Explained | PAK vs ENG

Pakistan Pink Jersey vs England: Pakistan have swapped their traditional green kits for pink jerseys for their ODI Tri-Series clash against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The special initiative aims to raise breast cancer awareness, promote early detection and support patients who require treatment, turning the international cricket fixture into a platform for an important health campaign.

Pakistan’s pink-themed appearance is part of a wider initiative organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Trust Hospital. October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the board is using the visibility of international cricket to draw attention to screening and timely medical care.

The campaign extends beyond Pakistan’s playing kit. England’s players, match officials and commentators are also participating by wearing pink ribbons, while pink stumps and awareness messages around the stadium are helping carry the campaign’s message to spectators watching the match.

Why Has Pakistan Changed Its Jersey From Green To Pink?

Pakistan’s pink jersey is designed to highlight breast cancer awareness rather than mark a change in the team’s regular colours. Through the initiative, the PCB hopes to encourage people to take screening seriously and seek medical advice at an early stage.

The board has partnered with Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Trust Hospital to connect the campaign with support for patients. The initiative also includes free breast cancer screening facilities for fans from October 24 to 26, according to the details announced for the campaign.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said the board wanted to use cricket’s popularity to communicate the importance of early detection and timely medical attention.

Pink Ribbons, Stadium Messages And Special Merchandise

The awareness campaign is visible across several aspects of the matchday presentation. Pakistan’s pink playing kits are accompanied by pink ribbons worn by members of the England team, match officials and commentators. Pink stumps and awareness messaging on stadium screens and advertising boards further reinforce the initiative.

Supporters can also contribute by purchasing specially themed merchandise through the PCB’s online store. The campaign includes an auction of signed jerseys belonging to Pakistan stars Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, with proceeds intended to help fund treatment for patients who cannot afford it.

The initiative combines awareness with fundraising, aiming to use the attention surrounding a major international fixture to support people affected by breast cancer.

Pakistan’s Previous Pink-Day Cricket Initiative

The PCB has previously used cricket matches to promote breast cancer awareness. Pakistan also held a Pink Day campaign during their T20I series against South Africa in 2025.

The latest initiative brings the message back to the international stage, with the Pakistan-England ODI providing another opportunity to reach cricket followers through players, broadcast coverage and stadium activities.

Pakistan vs England: What Is At Stake In The ODI Tri-Series?

While the pink jerseys have drawn attention to the awareness campaign, the match also has important consequences for the tournament. Pakistan entered the contest aiming for a third consecutive win and a place in the final, while England were looking to revive their campaign after losing their opening two matches.

England had previously suffered an 87-run defeat against Pakistan in the tri-series. Their other loss came against Sri Lanka, leaving them under pressure to respond in Lahore.

For Pakistan, the contest offers an opportunity to maintain their winning run. For England, it represents a chance to keep their hopes alive. Beyond the result, however, the pink-kit initiative gives the match a wider purpose by highlighting breast cancer awareness, screening and access to treatment.