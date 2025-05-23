Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  Why is Robin Uthappa Wearing Mayanti's Trousers? Mayanti Langer's Funny Reply To Sunil Gavaskar's Jab

Why is Robin Uthappa Wearing Mayanti’s Trousers? Mayanti Langer’s Funny Reply To Sunil Gavaskar’s Jab

The former Indian captain spotted a funny coincidence involving Robin Uthappa and presenter Mayanti Langer that quickly went viral online.

Why is Robin Uthappa Wearing Mayanti’s Trousers? Mayanti Langer’s Funny Reply To Sunil Gavaskar’s Jab

Why is Robin Uthappa Wearing Mayanti's Trousers? Justin Langer's Funny Reply to Sunil Gavaskar's Jab


Sunil Gavaskar, known for speaking his mind, recently delivered a moment of comic gold during an IPL 2025 broadcast. The former Indian captain spotted a funny coincidence involving Robin Uthappa and presenter Mayanti Langer that quickly went viral online.

Color Match Leads to Studio Laughter

Gavaskar had previously become a part of a viral meme when his trousers matched the color of Mayanti’s outfit. This time around, the fashion alignment happened between Uthappa’s trousers and Mayanti’s dress.

“I just want to ask, Robin, why is he wearing Mayanti’s trousers?” Gavaskar joked. The remark left both Uthappa and Mayanti laughing.

Uthappa played along with, “I wanted to take the attention away from you.” Gavaskar quickly replied, “I am supposed to be wearing the trousers.”

Mayanti joined in the fun, saying, “Today, our stylist had the conversation. Not yours and mine. Screen shot this, Make this the meme now. But, brilliant observation Sunny ji!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Another Meme is Born

The playful exchange didn’t just entertain the studio. It also created another viral moment on social media.

Gavaskar, Uthappa, and Mayanti are currently working as part of the IPL 2025 host broadcaster team. Their chemistry and sense of humor have become fan favorites during the tournament’s coverage.

Instead of just match analysis, these light-hearted moments have added an extra layer of entertainment for viewers.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Set to Begin

With the league heading into its final stages, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians have secured their spots in the playoffs.

Mullanpur will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 29 and 30. Ahmedabad has been selected for Qualifier 2 and the final on June 1 and 3.

Kolkata was originally chosen to host the final but that plan has now changed.

The cricket has been thrilling, but it is moments like these that keep fans smiling even between the matches.

