Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Why Is #SehwagShoaibLafda Trending On X? Fans Argue Who Is The Greatest

Why Is #SehwagShoaibLafda Trending On X? Fans Argue Who Is The Greatest

This exchange has since become legendary, symbolizing the intense rivalry and spirited interactions characteristic of India-Pakistan cricket matches.

Why Is #SehwagShoaibLafda Trending On X? Fans Argue Who Is The Greatest

#SehwagShoaibLafda Trends Online


​The term “SehwagShoaibLafda” refers to a notable on-field incident between former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

The Hindi word “lafda” translates to “trouble” or “altercation,” indicating a dispute or confrontation.​

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#SehwagShoaibLafda: What Really Happened?

During a Test match between India and Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, known for his express pace, attempted to unsettle Virender Sehwag with a series of bouncers and verbal exchanges.

In response, Sehwag, renowned for his aggressive batting style, retorted by challenging Akhtar to dismiss the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who was next in line to bat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sehwag’s exact words were, “Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai,” implying that a father remains a father, and a son remains a son, suggesting that Akhtar should focus on the more formidable challenge of bowling to Tendulkar.​

Aftermath

This exchange has since become legendary, symbolizing the intense rivalry and spirited interactions characteristic of India-Pakistan cricket matches.

Both players have recounted this incident in various interviews, often with a touch of humor, reflecting on the competitive yet respectful nature of their relationship.​

#SehwagShoaibLafda Trends On X?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony? Check Live Stream, Timings, Star-Studded Performers Line-Up

Filed under

Sehwag Shoaib Lafda Shoaib Akhtar Virender Sehwag

newsx

Google Doodle Today Celebrates IPL 2025 Kickoff With A Special Animated Tribute
#SehwagShoaibLafda Trends

Why Is #SehwagShoaibLafda Trending On X? Fans Argue Who Is The Greatest
newsx

Kane Williamson’s Bold Claim: These 2 Young Players Will Set IPL 2025 Ablaze!
Irfan Pathan

Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reacts To His Chatbot Grok AI Stirring Controversy After Using Hindi Slangs
Pope Francis remains unde

Pope Francis To Appear in Public for First Time in Five Weeks Amid Pneumonia Recovery
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Google Doodle Today Celebrates IPL 2025 Kickoff With A Special Animated Tribute

Google Doodle Today Celebrates IPL 2025 Kickoff With A Special Animated Tribute

Kane Williamson’s Bold Claim: These 2 Young Players Will Set IPL 2025 Ablaze!

Kane Williamson’s Bold Claim: These 2 Young Players Will Set IPL 2025 Ablaze!

Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him Costly

Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him...

Elon Musk Reacts To His Chatbot Grok AI Stirring Controversy After Using Hindi Slangs

Elon Musk Reacts To His Chatbot Grok AI Stirring Controversy After Using Hindi Slangs

Pope Francis To Appear in Public for First Time in Five Weeks Amid Pneumonia Recovery

Pope Francis To Appear in Public for First Time in Five Weeks Amid Pneumonia Recovery

Entertainment

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival