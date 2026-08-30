Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captaining East Zone In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final? Reason Revealed

Duleep Trophy 2026: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi elevated to the vice-captaincy status ahead of the Duleep Trophy 2026, he was already being seemingly looked as one of the chief contenders to lead India in the future. Nevertheless, the taste of captaincy has come quite early for the 15-year-old as he donned the hat during the decisive semi-final between East Zone and Central Zone at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy 2026: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi captaining East Zone instead of Ishan Kishan?

The reason behind the teenage prodigy captaining the East Zone is due to Ishan Kishan’s injury sustained while keeping wickets during the 19th over of the innings. Kishan was forced off the field due to the injury as he was hit on the right wrist. The explosive keeper-batter walked off the field despite receiving treatment from the physios to get further medical attention. Kishan was later found sitting in the dugout with his hand strapped as Kumar Kushagra stepped in behind the stumps. But Sooryavanshi’s appointment as vice-captain had attracted plenty of eyebrows as Manish Vardhan, the Jharkhand representative on the East Zone selection committee told Cricinfo the below:

“We are not thinking about the present alone.”

It is also seemingly the first time in any professional cricket that Sooryavanshi is leading any side. There is currently no update on Kishan as to whether he will return to the field or might not be available to bat in the fixture. If the southpaw is rendered unavailable to bat, it will be a body blow.

Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took a couple of wickets in the quarter-final against North East Zone

While the 15-year-old endured a forgettable outing with the bat with the bat in East Zone’s first-round victory over North East Zone, managing only eight runs, he picked up a couple of wickets in the same over, getting the better of Kishan Lyngdoh and Imliwati Lemtur.

The left-handed batter made his international debut during the T20I series in England but could not make the same impact as he did in IPL 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals. But Sooryavanshi clinched the Player of the Series award in the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe, hitting two fifties in three T20Is.