Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Today? Check India’s Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Today? India have left Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of their Playing XI for the third T20I against the West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). The team management has continued to back Sanju Samson, who will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to field first, with the five-match series currently level at 1-1. India will look to take the lead in the series with a strong batting performance. Here is why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing today and India’s confirmed Playing XI for the IND vs WI 3rd T20I.

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Today Against West Indies?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of India’s Playing XI for the third T20I against the West Indies. The team has opted to continue with Sanju Samson at the top of the order, pairing him with Abhishek Sharma as the opening combination. No specific reason for Sooryavanshi’s omission was provided in the available team announcement. India will hope their selected batting line-up delivers after the series was levelled at 1-1.

Who Won The Toss In India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against India in the third T20I on Sunday (Oct 11). The decision means Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will open the batting for the hosts as India look to put up a competitive total and move ahead in the series.

India Playing XI vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

West Indies Playing XI vs India, 3rd T20I

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper and captain), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026

Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Holkar Stadium, Indore Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Series Status: Level at 1-1

Level at 1-1 Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field