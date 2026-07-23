Why Is VVS Laxman Coaching India vs Zimbabwe? BCCI’s Split Coaching Plan Explained Amid Gautam Gambhir’s Absence

India vs Zimbabwe: Cricket fans in recent times have become well-versed in the concept of split coaching; however, what is a newer concept is split coaching. The Indian cricket team, following a surprising but humiliating bashing from Ireland and England in the shortest format, has made its way to Zimbabwean shores. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit will not feature head coach Gautam Gambhir in his usual capacity. But former batting great VVS Laxman will be coaching the side. The real reason behind the move has been revealed; here is a look at why the BCCI has replaced Gambhir with Laxman.

IND vs ZIM: Gautam Gambhir or VVS Laxman; Who will coach the Team India?

The Indian team will be coached by VVS Laxman and not Gautam Gambhir during their T20I series against Zimbabwe. While Shreyas Iyer continues to retain his spot as the captain of the team despite not being able to win either of his first seven games in charge, Gambhir has been replaced by Laxman at the helm of coaching.

Why is VVS Laxman coaching India in place of Gautam Gambhir?

While there would be speculations around Gambhir being relieved of his duties, it would not be true. The truth behind the change in head coach is that the BCCI is trying out split coaching. Gambhir has been given rest and will be joining the Test team as they prepare for the two-match series against Sri Lanka away from home. With the qualification for the World Test Championship Final, 2027 at stake, each red-ball match is imperative for India and Gambhir’s coaching future.

Having suffered whitewash defeats at home under Gambhir’s coaching in the longest format, the Shubman Gill-led side would be aiming to make a strong impact with their performance in Sri Lanka.

IND vs ZIM: India T20I Squad







India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh

IND vs ZIM: India vs Zimbabwe T20I Schedule

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: July 23, 4:30 PM (IST), Harare

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: July 25, 4:30 PM (IST), Harare

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: July 26, 4:30 PM (IST), Harare

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