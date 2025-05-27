Why Josh Hazlewood Not Playing in Today's RCB vs LSG Match?

For their final league match of IPL 2025, RCB came out in a special edition jersey that immediately caught fans’ attention.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was absent from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playing eleven in their important match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Although Hazlewood recently returned to India after a mid-season break, he did not make it to the field.

RCB’s stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma said Hazlewood is expected to be “fit” by the playoffs. This suggests that he is still recovering from a shoulder niggle and has not yet regained full match fitness.

RCB Unveils Tribute Jersey for Final League Game

Designed in collaboration with Jio Star, the jersey features printed autographs from fans across the back. It serves as a tribute to the unwavering support RCB has received over the years.

This fan-focused gesture adds emotional weight to the match, as the team seeks to give something back to the loyal community that has stood by them through thick and thin.

RCB Eyes Momentum and a Top Two Finish

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has enjoyed a strong season with eight wins in thirteen matches.

Winning this final fixture would not only boost their momentum but could also secure them a top two finish. That would give them a crucial advantage heading into the playoffs.

RCB remains one of the few original teams yet to win an IPL title, alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. As they head into the knockout stage, RCB hopes their recent form and the energy of their fanbase can finally bring them the trophy.

