When the world domination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will come to an end, it will not come as a surprise if Kylian Mbappe will take over the helm from the two footballing icons. Mbappe showcased his incredible talent and what is to come in future in a sensational performance against Argentina in FIFA World Cup's round of 16 match on Saturday.

Mbappe has exploded at the world cup and is seen as a Golden Ball contender after his display against Argentina

Remember a lean 17-year-old Lionel Messi terrorising defences with his blistering pace and unbelievable ball control? He was still a raw talent back then in 2007-08 La Liga season but was touted to do big things in years to come. And in a career spanning more than a decade, the Argentine has established a legacy which will not be surpassed in several decades to come. However, Lionel Messi was visited by a ghost reminiscing of his youth which haunted him and his national side for a full 90 minutes in the round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2018.

That ghost was Kylian Mbappe! The explosive forward was everywhere on the pitch terrorising Argentinian defence at will. He single-handedly demolished the South American side and ended their world cup journey by winning a penalty and netting two sensational goals himself.

That display spoke volumes of Mbappe’s ability and what is yet to come from the 19-year-old forward while one thing which can be effectively concluded from it is that the Frenchman is not a wonderkid anymore.

Lionel Messi’s big season came in 2008-09, when he scored 38 goals across all competitions helping Barcelona complete an incredible treble. However, the Argentine had turned 21 years old by then.

Mbappe was just 17-year-old when he exploded to the big scene. During his breakthrough year with Monaco in 2017-17, he netted 26 goals in all games for the French giants. The highlight of the campaign was his mesmerising displays in Champions League in which he dragged the Ligue 1 side to the semifinals.

The incredible season with Monaco earned him many admirers across the globe and cash-rich Paris Saint Germain won the race to secure his signature in a world-record fee for a teenager.

In his maiden year with PSG, playing under the shadow of Neymar and Edinson Cavani, the French forward managed to bag 21 goals in 44 games.

And now, he has certainly taken his game to the next level in the ongoing world cup in Russia. After a quiet run of games in group stages, Mbappe has exploded in the world cup and gutted Argentinian defenders are witness to it. Even Messi won’t deny Mbappe’s ostensible talent.

With the rate that PSG winger is growing and given he is barely 19, he has all the time and potential in the world to make it to the top. When the supremacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi on world football gets over, it will not come as a surprise if Kylian Mbappe takes over the mantle.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More