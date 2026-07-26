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Home > Sports News > Why Lionel Messi Missed Inter Miami vs Montreal: FIFA Rest Rule Explained, Return Date Revealed

Why Lionel Messi Missed Inter Miami vs Montreal: FIFA Rest Rule Explained, Return Date Revealed

Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami’s MLS clash against Montreal due to FIFA and FIFPRO-mandated rest requirements following the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain is not injured or suspended and is expected to remain unavailable for upcoming matches, including the MLS All-Star Game.

Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's match against Montreal. Image Credit: AFP
Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's match against Montreal. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 08:48 IST

Lionel Messi was supposed to be in action for Inter Miami barely a week after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final to Spain at MetLife Stadium. During the tournament, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists during his team’s run to the final. The Argentine captain missed the Major League Soccer (MLS) match between Montreal and Inter Miami. Luis Suarez scored the winning goal after converting from the spot late in the second half. However, the big question remained about the absence of the star forward. 



Why did Lionel Messi not play for Inter Miami against Montreal?

Lionel Messi’s absence for Inter Miami had nothing to do with him losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 or suffering an injury or serving a suspension. The 39-year-old missed the game due to a resting period obligation by FIFA and FIFPRO. In a statement issued by FIFA on the issue, the governing body explained the need for rest between games and seasons for players. 

FIFA’s statement read, “There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period/holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season.  This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players, also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements.”

Apart from Messi, Rodrigo de Paul also missed the match. De Paul was also part of the Argentine team that faced defeat against Spain. The midfielder played all eight games for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026. 



While Messi missed the match, the game against Montreal marked the debut of Casemiro for Inter Miami as well. 

When will Lionel Messi return for Inter Miami?

According to a report, Lionel Messi will not play against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, July 22, or CF Montreal on Saturday, July 25. It will also mark the third consecutive year that Messi has been unable to appear in the MLS All-Star Game.

Also Read: ‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

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Why Lionel Messi Missed Inter Miami vs Montreal: FIFA Rest Rule Explained, Return Date Revealed
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