Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
Why Lionel Messi’s Argentina Team Isn’t Coming To Kerala In 2026 Despite Government Talks?

Kerala football fans are disappointed as Lionel Messi and Argentina’s 2026 tour skips the state, despite government efforts to host the World Cup-winning team.

Kerala’s passionate football community faces a major letdown as Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team are not scheduled to play in the state during their 2026 tour. Despite active efforts by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and his team to bring the World Cup-winning team to the state, Argentina has confirmed match locations in China, Qatar, and Africa excluding India altogether.

The announcement comes as a major blow to fans, especially in districts like Malappuram and Kozhikode, known for their unwavering support of the Argentine national team. The dream of watching Messi live in Kerala, particularly after his team’s historic win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will now remain unfulfilled at least for now.

Minister Abdurahiman, a native of Malappuram and a long-time supporter of the sport, had led a delegation to Spain in November last year to discuss potential exhibition matches with the Argentina Football Association. Following the meetings, he announced the possibility of matches in Kerala in the final quarter of 2026.

This timeline was seen as ideal, as it would coincide with Kerala’s upcoming government elections scheduled for April/May 2026, aligning with the buzz of the FIFA World Cup year. However, those hopes were dashed with the recent schedule release.

The last time Lionel Messi played in India was back in 2011, during an international friendly against Venezuela held at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The game drew fans from all over India, including many from Kerala. Notably, current CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby was among the spectators from the state.

Kerala has long been a stronghold of South Indian football culture, with intense loyalty to teams like Argentina and Brazil. The excitement of potentially hosting a match featuring Messi had brought joy to fans across generations.

However, with the 2026 schedule now confirmed and Kerala left out, the football-loving state must wait longer for a chance to see their hero live in action. The Kerala government’s well-intentioned efforts have not led to the desired outcome, but fans remain hopeful that future opportunities may arise.

For now, the dream remains deferred, and the passion of Kerala’s football fans continues to burn brightly waiting for the day Lionel Messi sets foot on their home turf.

