Why Pele And Maradona Were Never Honored With Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or is regarded as the most prestigious individual award in sports, bestowed annually by France Football since 1956. This accolade recognizes the best male and female football players from the previous year during a gala ceremony. The primary awards include the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or, the Kopa Trophy for the best young male player, the Gerd Müller Trophy for the top striker, and the Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper. Additional honors such as the Club of the Year Prize and the Socrates Award are also presented.

Numerous iconic players have received the Ballon d’Or, including Lionel Messi, an eight-time winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it five times. Other legendary figures like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer, and George Best have also claimed this prestigious award. But some of the footballing immortals like Pele and Diego Maradona never won this trophy. This article explores why despite being so good why legends like Zico, Maradona and Pele were never coveted with the Oscars of football.

Why Maradona and Pele Never Won This Award?

Until 1995, only European players were eligible for the Ballon d’Or. This exclusion meant that legendary figures like Pelé and Diego Maradona could not compete for the Super Ballon d’Or in 1989. Notably, the frontrunners for the award included Michel Platini, who had won three consecutive Ballon d’Or titles from 1984 to 1986, and Franz Beckenbauer, a defensive legend.

FIFA Ballon d’Or Prix d’Honneur

At the 2013 FIFA Ballon d’Or ceremony, a new accolade was introduced: the FIFA Ballon d’Or Prix d’Honneur, or the FIFA Ballon d’Or Honorary Award. This prestigious award was bestowed upon the Brazilian football legend Pelé. Whereas Diego Maradona received an honorary Ballon d’Or or the Golden Ballon d’Or, in 1995 for the incredible feat in his career.

Introduction to the Super Ballon d’Or

While the Ballon d’Or is highly esteemed, an even rarer accolade exists: the Super Ballon d’Or. Awarded only once, on December 24, 1989, by France Football, this trophy recognized the best player of the previous three decades. It resembles the Ballon d’Or but features several mini gold footballs at its base.

The Super Ballon d’Or evaluates a player’s entire career, considering their impact on the game and the specific teams they represented. This award emphasizes longevity and sustained excellence, contrasting with the annual nature of the Ballon d’Or. Thus, players with exceptional one-off performances, like Luka Modrić, may win the Ballon d’Or but wouldn’t typically be in contention for the Super Ballon d’Or.

In the end, it was Alfredo Di Stefano who won the Super Ballon d’Or, triumphing in a vote that involved fans, a France Football jury, and former Ballon d’Or winners. Di Stefano, who passed away in 2014, became a Real Madrid icon, scoring 308 goals in 396 official matches and securing 18 trophies during his 11-year tenure from 1953 to 1964. Having played for both Spain and Argentina, he remains one of Los Blancos’ top scorers, ranked fourth all-time behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Raúl in the 21st century.

