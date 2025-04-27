Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s The Reason

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s The Reason

Salt, who was secured by RCB for a massive ₹11.5 crore in the 2024 auction, has been pivotal in providing aggressive starts for his team. Across nine matches, he scored 239 runs, maintaining an average of 26.56 and an explosive strike rate of 168.31.

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s The Reason

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today's RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here's The Reason


Royal Challengers Bengaluru were dealt a heavy setback ahead of their high-voltage IPL 2025 showdown against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Star opener and wicketkeeper Phil Salt was ruled out of the game due to illness, leaving a major gap at the top of RCB’s batting order.

Salt’s absence was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar at the toss, where he announced that the English batter was down with fever. With the match holding huge stakes—winner claiming the top spot in the points table—Salt’s unavailability was a major blow. Patidar went on to win the toss and opted to bowl first against DC.

RCB Turn to Jacob Bethell as Replacement

Salt, who was secured by RCB for a massive ₹11.5 crore in the 2024 auction, has been pivotal in providing aggressive starts for his team. Across nine matches, he scored 239 runs, maintaining an average of 26.56 and an explosive strike rate of 168.31.

Explaining the decision at the toss, Patidar said, “We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don’t think it’s going to change too much and we like to chase. It’s our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning. (Jacob) Bethell has come in place of (Phil) Salt.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With Bethell stepping into the playing XI, RCB will hope he can fill the void left by Salt at the top of the order.

Captains Split on Toss Strategy

While RCB chose to chase, Delhi Capitals’ captain Axar Patel admitted he would have taken the opposite approach had he won the toss.

“That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They (LSG) had two foreign batters at the top so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn’t to bowl four overs in a row but I kept bowling well so I continued with it. Faf (du Plessis) is back and the Impact player we will decide according to the situation,” said Axar.

Both teams are sitting near the top of the standings, making this clash crucial in the race for playoff spots.

Playing XIs for RCB vs DC

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

 

Filed under

delhi capitals ipl Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru

newsx

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years
newsx

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s...
newsx

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is...
newsx

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan...
newsx

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS...
newsx

Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is...

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan Due To This Reason

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan...

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS...

Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On MI Debut

Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On...

Entertainment

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After