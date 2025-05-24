Home
Why Rishabh Pant Is Test Vice-Captain Despite IPL Setback: BCCI Explains The Call

Pant’s selection as vice-captain, despite an underwhelming IPL season, is rooted in his consistent performance in the red-ball format.

India is entering a new era in Test cricket as Shubman Gill takes the reins of the team during their upcoming tour of England. The 25-year-old batter, known for his elegant strokeplay, has been named the new Test captain, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant appointed as his deputy.

This leadership transition comes on the heels of the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, marking the beginning of a significant generational shift in Indian cricket.

Pant’s Test Credentials Overshadow IPL Dip

Pant’s selection as vice-captain, despite an underwhelming IPL season, is rooted in his consistent performance in the red-ball format.

“Pant is one of our best batters in Test cricket over the last four-five years. A wicketkeeper can see the game well and that’s why he is Shubman’s deputy,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar, emphasizing Pant’s importance in the longer format.

While his T20 form may have dipped, Pant’s ability to deliver under pressure in Test matches has never been in doubt. His aggressive style and tactical awareness behind the stumps provide a strong support system for the young skipper.

Fresh Faces in the Squad, Fitness Concerns for Veterans

India’s squad for the five-Test series, starting June 20 in Leeds, features some fresh inclusions. Young left-hander B Sai Sudharsan and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh have earned their maiden Test call-ups.

“Sai has not been picked based on IPL, he has shown the right temperament and has the game to succeed at the top level…we have been looking at him for a while,” Agarkar explained.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair makes a surprise return after an eight-year gap, having last played a Test in 2017. His comeback follows a long absence after scoring a historic triple century.

On the flip side, experienced pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out due to fitness concerns.

“His workload is not where it needs to be. We were hoping he will be available but it is unfortunate. At the moment he is not fully fit,” Agarkar said during the squad announcement.

Additionally, Harshit Rana and Sarfaraz Khan, who featured in the Australia series, have been omitted.

Gill’s Big Test in a New Era

Though Jasprit Bumrah was also in contention for the top role, the selectors decided to invest in Gill’s leadership potential. At 25, he becomes India’s fourth youngest Test captain after legends like Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.

“Last year or so we have looked at Shubman (for leadership). We are hopeful he is the guy who is going (to take the team forward). It is a high pressure job but he is a terrific player. We wish him all the best,” said Agarkar.

However, Gill still has a point to prove in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), where conditions test even the best of batters.

“It is a massive transition. Both Rohit and Virat were around for a long time,” Agarkar acknowledged, highlighting the importance of grooming the next generation.

India’s Squad for England Tour

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Filed under

BCCI England Test Series Rishabh Pant Team India

