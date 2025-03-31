Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Part Of Mumbai Indians Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Part Of Mumbai Indians Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Mumbai Indians have left out Rohit Sharma from the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against KKR at Wankhede Stadium.

Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Part Of Mumbai Indians Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?


In a surprising move, Mumbai Indians (MI) have left out their most successful batter, Rohit Sharma, from the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit, who has been the backbone of MI’s batting for over a decade, is notably not in the starting lineup, sparked speculation among fans and cricket experts.

Why Is Rohit Sharma Missing from Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI?

Mumbai Indians have not provided an official reason for Rohit Sharma’s exclusion, but multiple factors could be behind the decision:

  1. Strategic Team Changes: MI made three major changes to their playing XI, including debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar and the return of Will Jacks and Vignesh Puthur. This suggests a tactical shift in team composition.

  2. Rest and Rotation Policy: Rohit Sharma has been a key player for MI for years, and the team management may have decided to rotate senior players to manage their workload, especially considering the long IPL season ahead.

  3. New Leadership Approach: With Hardik Pandya leading MI in IPL 2025, the franchise could be trying out different combinations and giving opportunities to younger players in certain matches.

  4. Impact Player Strategy: While Rohit is not in the playing XI, he is included in MI’s impact player list. This means he can still be brought in during the second innings if required, most likely as a specialist batter.

Rohit Sharma’s Record Against KKR

Rohit Sharma has been one of the most dominant batters against KKR in IPL history. He has scored 1,070 runs against the franchise, making him MI’s most successful player in clashes against KKR. His absence from the XI has left many MI fans disappointed.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in the Second Innings?

Since Rohit is in the impact player list, MI might bring him in during their batting innings if needed. However, it remains to be seen whether Hardik Pandya’s decision to bench Rohit will pay off or backfire in this crucial IPL 2025 match.

With MI’s new approach to team selection, fans will closely watch how the team performs without their former captain in the starting lineup.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul

newsx

