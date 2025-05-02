Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

The controversy began after Sreesanth publicly criticised the KCA during a televised Malayalam panel discussion, expressing support for Sanju Samson and accusing the association of unfair treatment.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has been suspended for three years by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for allegedly making false and defamatory remarks against the state cricket body, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sanju Samson’s omission from the Kerala squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The decision was taken during a special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30, the KCA said in an official statement. Sreesanth, a two-time World Cup winner, is currently a co-owner of the Kerala Cricket League franchise, Kollam Aeries.

The controversy began after Sreesanth publicly criticised the KCA during a televised Malayalam panel discussion, expressing support for Sanju Samson and accusing the association of unfair treatment. His remarks came amid growing criticism over Samson’s exclusion from the Kerala team, which many believe hurt his chances of being selected for India’s Champions Trophy squad.

The KCA had earlier issued show-cause notices to Sreesanth and three franchise teams- Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples. While the teams were let off after providing satisfactory explanations, the KCA deemed Sreesanth’s response unsatisfactory and decided to proceed with disciplinary action.

“The notice was not for supporting Samson, but for making misleading and defamatory comments against the association,” the KCA clarified.

Additionally, the General Body resolved to file a compensation claim against Sanju Samson’s father, Samson Vishwanath, and two others for allegedly making baseless allegations against the KCA using Samson’s name.

This suspension marks yet another controversy in Sreesanth’s career, who has previously faced a lifetime ban from cricket-later lifted-due to spot-fixing allegations during the IPL.

