In the current 2017-18 season, both the players have produced below-par performances but for different reasons, apparently. Mkhitaryan fell out of favour at Manchester United after sustaining a rough patch of form while contract rebel Alexis Sanchez fared poorly as he was actively seeking a transfer away. The Armenian has scored 2 goals and set up another 5 in 22 matches so far in this season while the Chilean has managed 8 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances.

The potential transfer of Arsenal’s star winger Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United has undoubtedly been the highlight of the current transfer window and what has made this deal a blockbuster is moving of Old Trafford’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan the other way. If reports are to be believed, then it is just a matter of time that the deal will be finalised. There is a widespread fear among Arsenal loyalists that the sale of the Chilean will significantly weaken Arsene Wenger’s squad. But let’s assess why this transfer is a win-win for Emirates outfit.

If Alexis Sanchez would have managed to stay at Arsenal for the rest of his contract, he could have moved to any club on a Bosman transfer putting a financial dent in Arsenal’s coffers. But apart from his fine tactical acumen, Arsene Wenger is also known for shrewd transfer dealings. Rather than losing the Chilean for free, he capitalised on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s uneasy situation at Manchester United. Now the two players are bound to switch clubs in a straight swap with no money involved.

On another hand, Mkhitaryan still have three more years on his contract and in a normal transfer to another club, he would have commanded somewhere between 30 to 40 million euros easily. So financially, Arsenal is not losing much in this sale. Even if the aspect of talent is kept into consideration, the Armenian is second to none when it comes to technique and skill.

Alexis Sanchez has been a mere shadow of the player he was last season and his style of play, where he dwells on the ball too much, has irked his Arsenal teammates which has proved counterproductive for the team results. Arsenal is virtually out of the Premier League title race and suffered a blow earlier this month when they crashed out of FA Cup. Arsene Wenger’s men now hunt for a top-four place in the English league and fight for UEFA Europa League crown with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Hopefully, Henrikh Mkhitaryan can revive Arsenal’s contention this season.