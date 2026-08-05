Why The BCCI Review Meeting Didn’t Take Place After Team India’s Disastrous UK Tour? Reason Revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to conduct a review of the Indian cricket team’s disappointing tour of the United Kingdom, but the much-anticipated meeting was reportedly postponed after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia fell ill.

India endured a difficult run across England and Ireland, winning only two of their 10 matches on the tours. The results have raised questions over the team’s approach, adaptability and fitness management, with the BCCI now expected to assess several aspects of the campaign.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the review meeting had been planned but could not take place because of Saikia’s illness. The meeting is now likely to be held in the coming days, with head coach Gautam Gambhir expected to participate virtually.

India’s campaign began with a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Ireland in the two-match T20I series. Shreyas Iyer, who had taken over as captain, was unable to prevent the reigning world champions from suffering a clean sweep.

The team then travelled to England, where the T20I series produced a similar set of concerns. India lost the five-match contest 3-1, with one match abandoned because of rain.

The change from T20Is to ODIs failed to provide much relief. Shubman Gill’s side went down 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, completing a tour that left the team with plenty of questions to answer.

Batters Under Scanner

One of the major issues expected to come up during the review is India’s inability to adapt to challenging batting conditions. Former cricketers have suggested that extended exposure to flat pitches during the IPL and the build-up to the T20 World Cup may have contributed to the struggles in England and Ireland.

Gambhir had himself stressed the importance of adapting quickly during a T20 match against England.

“It’s important to assess the conditions, but it’s equally important to read the game,” Gambhir had said after India lost to England in the third T20I. “Sometimes the breeze can play a huge role. Sometimes one side of the ground has much bigger dimensions than the other. These are small things, but in T20s they can make a massive difference.”

Injury Concerns Also On Agenda

The BCCI is also expected to examine India’s growing injury list. Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test tour after initially being included in the squad and was replaced by uncapped Auqib Nabi.

Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy are also recovering from injuries. The repeated setbacks have reportedly raised concerns within the team management, with captain Shubman Gill and Gambhir said to be unhappy with the situation.

The upcoming review is therefore expected to examine not only the UK tour results but also India’s injury-management processes and overall preparation ahead of their upcoming assignments.