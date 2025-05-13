Why Virat Kohli Avoided Practice Matches? Ex-India Coach Reveals All

This need for a challenge helped shape Kohli into one of the fiercest competitors in world cricket. His mindset was always focused on pushing himself beyond comfort zones.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has shared insights into Virat Kohli’s unique approach to Test cricket. Unlike many players, Kohli often avoided playing practice matches, believing they lacked the kind of intensity needed to prepare for international games.

Kohli’s Preference for High-Intensity Net Sessions

Instead of warm-up games, Kohli focused his preparation on intense net sessions. He would ask bowlers to test him from a shortened 16-yard distance and preferred practicing on challenging, unpredictable pitches.

“He never liked practice matches. He always felt the intensity was somehow missing and never really enjoyed practice games. Instead, he would want to spend more time at the nets and would always choose the spiciest wicket and get bowlers to bowl at him from 16 yards or take throw downs from 16 yards. The fact is he always needed a challenge. That’s what got him going,” Arun told PTI.

This need for a challenge helped shape Kohli into one of the fiercest competitors in world cricket. His mindset was always focused on pushing himself beyond comfort zones.

Leading a New Era in Indian Cricket

Arun served as bowling coach during one of the most successful phases of Indian Test cricket. With head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli at the helm, the team focused heavily on developing a strong pace attack.

Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj thrived under this leadership. India began winning consistently in overseas conditions, something previous generations had struggled to achieve.

Kohli’s leadership was central to this transformation. His drive and commitment to the longer format influenced both strategy and team culture.

The Turning Point in Melbourne, 2018

Arun also recalled a key moment in Kohli’s captaincy during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. After a loss in Perth, the team needed to regroup before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“Virat had just scored a fantastic hundred at Perth but we did not win that match,” Arun said. “Going into Melbourne, it was Virat who literally changed the dressing room mindset. He made everyone believe that we could do it and went about his business as leader in a manner unrivalled. He respected the format more than anything else and will be missed.”

India went on to win the Melbourne Test and later clinched the series. It was their first ever Test series victory on Australian soil. Kohli also became the first Asian captain to achieve that feat.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket recently. He ended his career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries, with an average of 46.85. His contribution to Indian cricket, both as a batter and leader, remains unmatched.

