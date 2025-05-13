Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Why Virat Kohli Avoided Practice Matches? Ex-India Coach Reveals All

Why Virat Kohli Avoided Practice Matches? Ex-India Coach Reveals All

This need for a challenge helped shape Kohli into one of the fiercest competitors in world cricket. His mindset was always focused on pushing himself beyond comfort zones.

Why Virat Kohli Avoided Practice Matches? Ex-India Coach Reveals All

Why Virat Kohli Avoided Practice Matches? Ex-India Coach Reveals All


Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has shared insights into Virat Kohli’s unique approach to Test cricket. Unlike many players, Kohli often avoided playing practice matches, believing they lacked the kind of intensity needed to prepare for international games.

Kohli’s Preference for High-Intensity Net Sessions

Instead of warm-up games, Kohli focused his preparation on intense net sessions. He would ask bowlers to test him from a shortened 16-yard distance and preferred practicing on challenging, unpredictable pitches.

“He never liked practice matches. He always felt the intensity was somehow missing and never really enjoyed practice games. Instead, he would want to spend more time at the nets and would always choose the spiciest wicket and get bowlers to bowl at him from 16 yards or take throw downs from 16 yards. The fact is he always needed a challenge. That’s what got him going,” Arun told PTI.

This need for a challenge helped shape Kohli into one of the fiercest competitors in world cricket. His mindset was always focused on pushing himself beyond comfort zones.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leading a New Era in Indian Cricket

Arun served as bowling coach during one of the most successful phases of Indian Test cricket. With head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli at the helm, the team focused heavily on developing a strong pace attack.

Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj thrived under this leadership. India began winning consistently in overseas conditions, something previous generations had struggled to achieve.

Kohli’s leadership was central to this transformation. His drive and commitment to the longer format influenced both strategy and team culture.

The Turning Point in Melbourne, 2018

Arun also recalled a key moment in Kohli’s captaincy during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. After a loss in Perth, the team needed to regroup before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“Virat had just scored a fantastic hundred at Perth but we did not win that match,” Arun said. “Going into Melbourne, it was Virat who literally changed the dressing room mindset. He made everyone believe that we could do it and went about his business as leader in a manner unrivalled. He respected the format more than anything else and will be missed.”

India went on to win the Melbourne Test and later clinched the series. It was their first ever Test series victory on Australian soil. Kohli also became the first Asian captain to achieve that feat.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket recently. He ended his career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries, with an average of 46.85. His contribution to Indian cricket, both as a batter and leader, remains unmatched.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’ PBKS Future Unclear

 

Filed under

BCCI Bharat Arun ipl Virat Kohli

newsx

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call
Senate Minority Leader Ch

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane
The Union government has

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?
Russia launched a modest

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul
newsx

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops
Trump endorsed Jack Ciatt

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom