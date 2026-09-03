LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Not Attend BCCI Review Meeting? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a high-stakes review meeting on Thursday (Sep 3), to discuss the roadmap for the Indian men's cricket team, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other senior officials involved. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, was absent from the meeting, prompting questions over his position and whether his tenure was under discussion.

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Not Attend BCCI Review Meeting? Here's What Happened in High-Stake Meet Involving Rohit Sharma's Future
Why Did Ajit Agarkar Not Attend BCCI Review Meeting? Here's What Happened in High-Stake Meet Involving Rohit Sharma's Future

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 18:39 IST

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Not Attend BCCI Review Meeting? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a high-stakes review meeting on Thursday (Sep 3), to discuss the roadmap for the Indian men’s cricket team, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other senior officials involved. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, was absent from the meeting, prompting questions over his position and whether his tenure was under discussion.

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Miss BCCI Review Meeting?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that Ajit Agarkar did not attend the review meeting because it had been called at short notice. His absence led to speculation about whether the chief selector’s position or future with the selection committee would be discussed.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the speculation surrounding Ajit Agarkar’s future, no discussion regarding his tenure as chairman of the national selection committee took place during the meeting. The BCCI’s focus was instead on the way forward for Indian cricket.

What Was Discussed in BCCI Review Meeting?

The general mood of the meeting was understood to be focused more on the future than on analysing past setbacks. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has repeatedly described the team as being in a transition phase. BCCI officials acknowledged that India’s recent T20I results have not been up to expectations, while also stressing that setbacks are part of sport.

VVS Laxman to Coach India at Asian Games 2026

BCCI Centre of Excellence Director of Cricket VVS Laxman will take charge of the Indian men’s team at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this month. Laxman will be assisted by Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh, according to the list of coaches released by the Sports Ministry.

Laxman has previous experience of coaching India at the Asian Games, having guided the men’s team at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China, where India won the gold medal.

What Next for Gautam Gambhir and Team India?

Gautam Gambhir will continue with the senior Indian team and is set to oversee the home ODI series against the West Indies. The first ODI of the series is scheduled for September 27. Meanwhile, the Asian Games assignment will provide Laxman and his support staff with an opportunity to work with another group of Indian players.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details
Tags: bcci

RELATED News

Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement, Here’s When Bosnia Great Will Play His Final Match – Check Date, Time and Opponent

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Hong Kong China Match LIVE in in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot in Danger? Latest Report Drops Huge Update on Former India Captain

LATEST NEWS

Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

Mridula Ramesh Wins Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026

FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

Parul University Hosts 24 Ayurveda Practitioners From Poland for Panchakarma and Ayurveda Programs

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot in Danger? Latest Report Drops Huge Update on Former India Captain

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details
Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details
Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details
Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

QUICK LINKS