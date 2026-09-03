Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Not Attend BCCI Review Meeting? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a high-stakes review meeting on Thursday (Sep 3), to discuss the roadmap for the Indian men’s cricket team, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other senior officials involved. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, was absent from the meeting, prompting questions over his position and whether his tenure was under discussion.

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Miss BCCI Review Meeting?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that Ajit Agarkar did not attend the review meeting because it had been called at short notice. His absence led to speculation about whether the chief selector’s position or future with the selection committee would be discussed.

Despite the speculation surrounding Ajit Agarkar’s future, no discussion regarding his tenure as chairman of the national selection committee took place during the meeting. The BCCI’s focus was instead on the way forward for Indian cricket.

What Was Discussed in BCCI Review Meeting?

The general mood of the meeting was understood to be focused more on the future than on analysing past setbacks. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has repeatedly described the team as being in a transition phase. BCCI officials acknowledged that India’s recent T20I results have not been up to expectations, while also stressing that setbacks are part of sport.

VVS Laxman to Coach India at Asian Games 2026

BCCI Centre of Excellence Director of Cricket VVS Laxman will take charge of the Indian men’s team at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this month. Laxman will be assisted by Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh, according to the list of coaches released by the Sports Ministry.

Laxman has previous experience of coaching India at the Asian Games, having guided the men’s team at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China, where India won the gold medal.

What Next for Gautam Gambhir and Team India?

Gautam Gambhir will continue with the senior Indian team and is set to oversee the home ODI series against the West Indies. The first ODI of the series is scheduled for September 27. Meanwhile, the Asian Games assignment will provide Laxman and his support staff with an opportunity to work with another group of Indian players.