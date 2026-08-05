LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

Ben Stokes has questioned England Cricket’s decision to appoint Joe Root as England Test captain instead of vice-captain Harry Brook. Stokes believes Brook deserved the opportunity, citing his own lack of captaincy experience before leading England and stressing the importance of trusting future leaders.

Joe Root and Harry Brook in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Joe Root and Harry Brook in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 10:21 IST

Joe Root England Test Captain: Despite Harry Brook being the vice-captain, former England captain Ben Stokes questioned the Three Lions’ choice not to name him Test captain. Stokes added that although he had no captaincy experience when he took over, he was trusted to lead the team and that anyone who is seen as a potential leader should be given the chance. 

Joe Root got another spell as Test captain after the retirement of Stokes from international cricket.

You Might Be Interested In

Ben Stokes Questions England’s Decision on Preferring Joe Root Over Harry Brook

Ben Stokes questions the decision by the England cricket team to prefer Joe Root over Harry Brook, despite the latter being the vice-captain under his leadership. The former skipper said, “If you think someone is going to be a good captain or a good leader, just give it to them. Brooky [was] made vice-captain. I’m not there anymore, but even when I missed that Test match [against New Zealand] I was like ‘why is Brooky not captain? He’s vice-captain,” Stokes said on the For The Love of Cricket podcast.

“And I understood the reasoning why they were saying it, but I was still like, what message is that sending to him? He’s vice-captain, and the captain is not playing, but he’s not captain. Then the same again here. I had no leadership or captaincy experience when I took over. It was just thought I was going to be a good captain,” he added.

Ben Stokes Wishes Success to Joe Root

Stokes also wished Root success in his captaincy role, saying his only concern is Root’s well-being after witnessing the sacrifices he made for the team. Stokes praised Root for always putting the team’s needs ahead of his own. “I wish him [Root] nothing but success. I hope he goes on and achieves amazing things in his role as captain. I told Joe, I said my only worry is just you. And that’s all I really care about now, just because I have seen what he went through and how much he put himself through for someone. He’s just always put the team first – he always comes second,” Stokes said.

Joe Root as England Test Captain

Root, England’s most successful Test captain with 27 wins from a record 65 matches in charge, resumes the role after previously leading the side from 2017 to 2022. He also served as interim captain during the recent Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

Also Read: Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain
Tags: latest cricket news

RELATED News

Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video

VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI Reportedly Identifies New Chief Selector Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup — Report

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodríguez Hits Back At Body-Shamers With Powerful Response; Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Shows Support

“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

LATEST NEWS

What Is Falcon 9 And Why It Is Colliding With the Moon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 5, 2026): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

Ahsaas Channa Birthday Special: From Vaastu Shastra To Kota Factory, 7 Roles That Show Her Remarkable Evolution As An Actor

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

Genelia D’Souza Birthday Special: From Aditi To Ayesha, Characters That Made Her The Queen Of 2000s Rom-Coms

Kajol Birthday Special: From DDLJ To My Name Is Khan, 5 Roles That Prove Why She Remains Bollywood’s Most Iconic Heroine

4 Jharkhand Students Playing Games on Mobile Killed After Lightning Strike, 10 Others Die in Giridih

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain
Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain
Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain
Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

QUICK LINKS