Saturday, March 22, 2025
  Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him Costly

Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him Costly

The exclusion of Irfan Pathan from IPL 2025 commentary has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if players now hold influence over who gets to call the matches.

Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him Costly

Irfan Pathan


The official commentary panel for IPL 2025 was announced recently, and one notable absence has caught attention—former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

A regular voice in previous seasons, Pathan has reportedly been left out due to complaints from several Indian cricketers who believe his remarks were personally driven rather than objective analysis.

Why Was Irfan Pathan Dropped?

According to a report by MyKhel, a prominent Indian cricketer was so displeased with Pathan’s critical commentary during the Australia series that he allegedly blocked the former cricketer’s number.

A source cited by the report claimed, “Otherwise, his name would have been there. This has been going on for the last two years as he was accused of carrying personal agendas against certain players, which did not sit well with the system.”

Not the First Commentator to Face the Axe

Pathan is not the first high-profile commentator to face exclusion following complaints from cricketers. Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle have also been sidelined in the past due to their on-air remarks.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s Controversial Exit (2020)

In 2020, Manjrekar was removed from the BCCI commentary panel for India’s ODI series against South Africa.

The decision followed multiple controversial incidents, including:

A spat with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle.

A dig at Sourav Ganguly.

Calling Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces” player, which led to backlash.

Following his removal, Manjrekar posted on X,  “I have always considered commentary a privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not, and I will always respect that.”

Harsha Bhogle’s Unexpected Removal (2016)

In IPL 2016, Harsha Bhogle was unexpectedly removed from the commentary roster without an explanation.

Bhogle later wrote on Facebook, “I still don’t know why I am not doing the IPL. I can accept the fact that people don’t like me. But I genuinely hope it isn’t because cricketers have complained about what I have to say.”

IPL 2025 Commentary Panel Without Pathan

The exclusion of Irfan Pathan from IPL 2025 commentary has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if players now hold influence over who gets to call the matches.

As the tournament nears, all eyes will be on how this decision impacts the dynamics of sports broadcasting and commentary freedom in Indian cricket.

