Sunday, March 9, 2025
Why Was Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Arrested, And What Are The Charges?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a former Texas Longhorns star, has been arrested in Texas on a felony assault charge. The circumstances of his arrest remain unclear, but he faces serious legal consequences.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Texas Longhorns standout Xavier Worthy has been arrested in Texas. Jail records from Williamson County, located just north of Austin, indicate that the 21-year-old was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and booked into county jail.

Charge of Assaulting

The specific circumstances surrounding Worthy’s arrest remain unclear at this time. However, he is currently facing a charge of assaulting a family member by impeding their breathing or circulation, which is classified as a third-degree felony under Texas law.

If convicted, Worthy could face a prison sentence ranging from two to ten years, along with a fine of up to $10,000.

Under Texas law, impeding breathing or circulation is defined as “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding” normal breathing or blood circulation by “applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”

Football Career and Achievements of  Xavier Worthy

Originally from California, Worthy made a name for himself in college football during his three-year tenure at the University of Texas at Austin. He was recognized as a First-Team All-Big 12 selection twice and earned the title of Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021 after securing 12 touchdowns in 12 games for the Longhorns.

Worthy was later selected 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he recorded 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Performance

Despite the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Worthy achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Texas Longhorn to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He also set a new NFL rookie record for the most receiving yards in a Super Bowl, surpassing the previous record held by Chris Matthews of the Seattle Seahawks and Torry Holt of the St. Louis Rams.

Filed under

Xavier Worthy

