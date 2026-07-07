Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

The BCCI unveiled India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe on Monday, with Shreyas Iyer returning as captain and Tilak Varma named vice-captain. The squad featured everyone expected: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, one name that missed the roster caught everyone’s attention, Sanju Samson. The Player of the Tournament during India’s triumphant ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign just four months ago did not get the call? Why so? He finished the tournament with 321 runs and followed it up with another productive IPL season, scoring 477 runs for Chennai Super Kings.

Why Was Sanju Samson Left Out in India vs Zimbabwe Series?

The likely explanation lies in India’s changing priorities rather than Samson’s numbers. Despite his success, inconsistency has long been associated with Samson’s international career. Whenever he appeared to cement his place, fluctuations in form allowed others to move ahead in the pecking order. Now, with exciting and comparatively more consistent options such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi available, selectors appear willing to invest in the future.

According to a Times of India report, not everyone involved in the selection process agreed with leaving Sanju out. But there were some stakeholders who backed for the arrival of Sooryavanshi in India’s international camps.

“How can you make him carry drinks? The whole argument of ‘he will learn’ sounds so kiddish right now. You don’t make him learn by carrying towels and drinks. You throw him in the deep end to swim when he is riding high on confidence,” a source told The Times of India.

Can Sanju Samson Be Dropped Out From Asian Games 2026?

Samson has already been named in India’s squad for the Asian Games. But the Times of India report claims there is still provision for last-minute changes to the squad before the tournament begins. If required, players can be added or replaced under the competition’s regulations.

Whether Samson ultimately makes his way back into India’s T20I setup remains uncertain. But with the Asian Games approaching and squad modifications still possible, his international journey may face more hurdles.

This angle is stronger because it poses a clear question (“Why was Samson dropped?”), provides a reasoned explanation rather than attacking the player, and ends with the Asian Games twist, giving readers a reason to stay until the end. It also avoids stating speculation as fact while still presenting the reported reasoning.