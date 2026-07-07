LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

Sanju Samson's omission from India's Zimbabwe T20I squad has sparked debate despite his stellar T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Here's why selectors may have moved on, what the report reveals, and whether his Asian Games spot remains secure.

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty | X
Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty | X

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 15:50 IST

The BCCI unveiled India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe on Monday, with Shreyas Iyer returning as captain and Tilak Varma named vice-captain. The squad featured everyone expected: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, one name that missed the roster caught everyone’s attention, Sanju Samson. The Player of the Tournament during India’s triumphant ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign just four months ago did not get the call? Why so? He finished the tournament with 321 runs and followed it up with another productive IPL season, scoring 477 runs for Chennai Super Kings.

Why Was Sanju Samson Left Out in India vs Zimbabwe Series?

The likely explanation lies in India’s changing priorities rather than Samson’s numbers. Despite his success, inconsistency has long been associated with Samson’s international career. Whenever he appeared to cement his place, fluctuations in form allowed others to move ahead in the pecking order. Now, with exciting and comparatively more consistent options such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi available, selectors appear willing to invest in the future.

You Might Be Interested In

According to a Times of India report, not everyone involved in the selection process agreed with leaving Sanju out. But there were some stakeholders who backed for the arrival of Sooryavanshi in India’s international camps. 

“How can you make him carry drinks? The whole argument of ‘he will learn’ sounds so kiddish right now. You don’t make him learn by carrying towels and drinks. You throw him in the deep end to swim when he is riding high on confidence,” a source told The Times of India.

Can Sanju Samson Be Dropped Out From Asian Games 2026?

Samson has already been named in India’s squad for the Asian Games. But the Times of India report claims there is still provision for last-minute changes to the squad before the tournament begins. If required, players can be added or replaced under the competition’s regulations.

Whether Samson ultimately makes his way back into India’s T20I setup remains uncertain. But with the Asian Games approaching and squad modifications still possible, his international journey may face more hurdles.

This angle is stronger because it poses a clear question (“Why was Samson dropped?”), provides a reasoned explanation rather than attacking the player, and ends with the Asian Games twist, giving readers a reason to stay until the end. It also avoids stating speculation as fact while still presenting the reported reasoning.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty
Tags: Cricketsanju samson

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts’ World Cup Dream

Roberto Martinez Steps Down as Portugal Head Coach After Bitter FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Following 1-0 Loss To Spain In Round Of 16

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

This Asian City Has Been Named The World’s Most Expensive For Luxury Living Again; Here’s Why

Andaman Tour Packages 2026–27: Booking Insights from Andaman TravelCare Show Growing Demand from Major Indian Cities

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

What Did Divya Unni Say After the Viral Poster Spitting Video? Actress’s Powerful Message On Respect For Women Goes Viral

Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked for Alleged AI-Generated Defamatory Videos

Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue

Why Is US Warning Pakistan Over Ceasefire Negotiations With Iran?

Is Taj Mahal a Temple? Allahabad HC Seeks Centre, ASI Reply on Plea For Survey

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty
Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty
Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty
Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

QUICK LINKS