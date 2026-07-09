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Home > Sports News > Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained

Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained

Why did the PCB remove Shan Masood? Senior selector Aaqib Javed reveals the tactical errors that led to Babar Azam's reinstatement as Pakistan Test captain.

Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Captain? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained. Photo X
Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Captain? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 02:57 IST

In a dramatic leadership reversal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially removed Shan Masood from the Test captaincy, reinstating prolific top-order batter Babar Azam to guide the red-ball side. Addressing the sudden structural shift on a recent PCB podcast, senior selector and Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed explicitly cleared the air, linking the decision directly to persistent lapses in on-field strategy.

The former Pakistan fast bowler explicitly clarified that the major change in captaincy was not driven by individual performances. While Masood continued to produce steady runs with the bat during his tenure, Pakistan’s overall tactical execution faltered heavily under his watch, leading to 12 defeats in 16 Test matches.

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Tactical Lapses and Lower-Order Struggles

According to Aaqib Javed, the primary catalyst behind moving away from Masood’s leadership was a recurring inability to close out games by dismantling the opposition’s lower-order partnerships. This core vulnerability ultimately cost Pakistan several close encounters across different international venues.

“The reason for bringing back Babar was that we noted that wherever we played… be it in Australia, South Africa, the West Indies or Bangladesh… we couldn’t dismiss the lower-order batters, even in different conditions with different bowlers, and this, to us, pointed towards issues in leadership and game management,” Aaqib explained.

Reinstating Babar Azam For Long-Term Stability

The apex selection committee firmly believes Babar possesses the precise cricketing maturity and extensive top-level experience required to lead effectively. Having previously captained Pakistan in 20 Tests between 2020 and 2023—registering 10 victories—Babar remains a central figure in the national setup.

Importantly, the board is committed to shielding Babar from immediate pressure, promising him a prolonged tenure to implement a distinct competitive identity.

“We plan to give him a two- to three-year run as captain. Every captain brings a fresh mindset, and we expect him to inspire the team through his own performances,” Aaqib added.

Upcoming Fixtures: West Indies & England Tours

Babar’s second stint as Test captain begins immediately with a rigorous red-ball calendar. Pakistan is scheduled to depart for the West Indies on July 13, playing a four-day warm-up match from July 18. This will be followed by a two-Test series in Trinidad and Tobago, spanning from July 25 to 29 and August 2 to 6.

Immediately following the Caribbean tour, the team will fly to England for a high-profile three-match Test series. The opening Test match of that tour is locked in to be played at Headingley in Leeds from August 19 to 23. 

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Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained
Tags: aaqib javed pcb podcast quotesbabar azam test captaincy recalllower order batting strugglespakistan cricket tactical analysispakistan cricket team leadership issuespakistan tour of west indies 2026pakistan vs england test scheduleshan masood sacked pakistan captain

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Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained

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Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained

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Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained
Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained
Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained
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