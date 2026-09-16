Why Were Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan Not Selected in ODI Squad Against West Indies? Reason Revealed

India vs West Indies: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against the West Indies. Many names on the list that fans were expecting made a comeback. The squad announced by the BCCI includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul, but the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan created a stir. The trio not being picked is neither due to injury nor form concerns. It turns out the reason for their not having been selected has finally come to light.

Why Are Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan Missing?

Bumrah, Iyer and Kishan have been included in the Indian squad heading to the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. They would be unavailable, as the competition coincides with the ODI series against the West Indies, and they can’t make themselves available.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India’s team at the Asian Games, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan are some of the older players selected for the continental competition. To fill the gap left by the unavailable players, the selectors have decided to go for a completely different set for the ODI series.

All Three Were Part of India’s Recent White-Ball Plans

The fact that this trio is missing is more interesting, as all three have been key players in India’s white-ball game in the previous months. Bumrah joined the list of active players in the ODI department with India’s series against England earlier this year. Since then, beyond the limited-overs matches, he’s been playing also the ongoing T20Is against Afghanistan. Iyer was in command as vice-captain of the 50-over side; at the same time, Kishan had been on the list of wicket-keeping candidates in the ODI team of India.

India ODI Squad for West Indies Series

India ODI Squad vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

Also Read: India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable