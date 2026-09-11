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Home > Sports News > Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks

Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before Pakistan’s NCCIA in Lahore amid ongoing investigations. The Pakistan batters were questioned after being dropped from the Test squad following Pakistan’s series defeat to England, with PCB also making major squad and coaching staff changes.

ImamulHaq and Mohammad Rizwan were questioned by Pakistan's National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency in Lahore. Image Credit: AFP
ImamulHaq and Mohammad Rizwan were questioned by Pakistan's National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency in Lahore. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 17:02 IST

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq continue to be on the receiving end of bad news. The two Pakistani batters were among the seven players axed from the squad after the second Test. The two batters faced questions from Pakistan’s National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. The two batters appeared in front of the NCCIA on Thursday. While not all the details from their meeting have been revealed, it is understood that at least one of the players spent hours being questioned. 

Why Were Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq Questioned by NCCIA?

The reason behind Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq being questioned by Pakistan’s NCCIA has not been revealed. There is no clarity as to whether this summons was part of the internal investigation that was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or a separate investigation altogether. According to a report from Cricinfo, one of the players was given a questionnaire by the NCCIA and has been asked to duly fill it and submit by next week. 

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PCB Makes Major Changes to Pakistan Test Squad

Pakistan lost the first two Tests at The Oval and at Lord’s and subsequently lost the series. After this, the board decided to release seven players plus head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. In their place, they sent seven others to join the team in England, five of them being first-time players at the national level.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Poor Form Draws Criticism

Rizwan with the bat hasn’t made a good showing at all throughout this tour, picking up scores of 12, 41, 7, and 1 in his four innings. He also didn’t get much out of the two Tests he played against the West Indies. It was his shot selection in the second innings of the second Test which drew criticism. The wicketkeeper-batter played a wild slog and missed the ball completely, to be trapped in front of the stumps.

Imam-ul-Haq Under Scanner For Alleged Fake Injury

Imam was diagnosed with a grade-1 tear in his left calf by his trainer after the end of the first playing session at Lord’s, but he didn’t go out to the ground in either of the two innings. On the last morning, during the warm-up before the start of the game, he tried some light knock-downs but physically struggled. Aaqib Javed, chief selector and director of high performance at PCB, questioned the nature of Imam’s injury publicly and warned that an investigation into the matter would be carried out.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Reveals What Went Wrong on Sri Lanka Test Tour After Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: ‘Had Never Taken Two Full Months Off’

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Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks
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Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks
Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks
Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks
Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks

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