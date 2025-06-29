Live Tv
Home > Sports > Why Wimbledon Serves Strawberries And Cream With Champagne Every Summer

Why Wimbledon Serves Strawberries And Cream With Champagne Every Summer

Strawberries and cream tradition at Wimbledon is iconic, paired with champagne, celebrates British summer culture, adding elegance and refreshment to the tournament while reinforcing its unique blend of sport, history, and luxury.

Why Wimbledon Serves Strawberries And Cream With Champagne Every Summer
Strawberries And Cream With Champagne Every Summer (Pic: Pinterest)

Last Updated: June 30, 2025 06:42:12 IST

Do you want to know why strawberries and cream are a big part of Wimbledon? The tradition started in 1877, the first year of the tournament. Strawberries were ripe and ready during the English summer, just when Wimbledon was happening. Players and fans loved this fresh, sweet snack to enjoy during the long days on the grass courts. Wimbledon didn’t just serve strawberries and cream—they made it a special part of the event. Over time, this simple treat became one of Wimbledon’s most famous traditions, loved by people from all over the world. So, next time you see strawberries and cream at Wimbledon, remember—it’s not just tasty, it’s a fun piece of Wimbledon’s history. 

Bubbly Touch To Wimbledon: Champagne Adds Sparkle to Tradition

Champagne didn’t arrive at Wimbledon until after strawberries and cream were already a hit, but it quickly became the perfect partner. Known as the “Championship of Champions,” Wimbledon adds a splash of sparkle to the classic treat. Champagne brings a feeling of celebration, success, and a bit of luxury to the mix. Many fans love sipping bubbly while enjoying their strawberries and cream, making the moment extra special. The crisp, fizzy champagne balances the sweet fruit and rich cream perfectly. Together, they turn a simple snack into a deliciously memorable experience for everyone watching the matches.

Seasonal And Cultural Roots Of Wimbledon: Why Strawberries, Cream, and Champagne Are a Perfect Match

  • Strawberries At Their Best
    Strawberries naturally ripen in England during June and July, just in time for Wimbledon. That means fans and players get to enjoy fresh, juicy berries at their peak, making the treat taste even better during those sunny summer days on the grass courts.
  • A British Summer Classic
    Strawberries and cream have been a favorite in British summer culture for ages, popping up at garden parties and big events like Royal Ascot. Wimbledon taps into this tradition, giving everyone a little taste of classic British summertime fun.
  • A Cool And Refreshing Break
    Watching tennis can be hot work! Strawberries and cream offer a light, refreshing way to cool down and recharge during long, warm days at the tournament. It’s the perfect snack to keep spirits high.
  • Champagne Adds A Touch Of Glamour
    Champagne wasn’t always part of the tradition, but now it adds a splash of celebration and class. It pairs beautifully with the strawberries and cream, turning a simple snack into a special Wimbledon moment that feels as elegant as the tournament itself.

Commitment Of Wimbledon To Tradition

Wimbledon serves over 28,000 kilograms of strawberries and 7,000 liters of cream each year, showing how much fans love this treat. The strawberries and cream ritual stands alongside the all-white dress code and grass courts, highlighting Wimbledon’s unique blend of sport, culture, and timeless elegance.

Also Read: What Not To Wear At Wimbledon: The All-White Rule Everyone Must Follow

Tags: wimbledon
