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Home > Sports News > WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, Match Time And TV Channel

WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, Match Time And TV Channel

WI vs PAK Live Streaming: Pakistan take on West Indies in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. With Babar Azam returning as captain and the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign underway, both teams will be aiming for a winning start. Here's all you need to know about the WI vs PAK 1st Test live streaming, TV channel and match time.

WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, TV Channel And Match Time
WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, TV Channel And Match Time

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 18:41 IST

WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: Pakistan begin their two-match Test series against West Indies with the opening encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday, July 25. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with Babar Azam returning to lead Pakistan in the longest format while Roston Chase captains the West Indies. Both teams will be eager to start the series on a winning note in what promises to be a competitive battle in Caribbean conditions. So ahead of the opening Test, here are all the live streaming details of the West Indies vs Pakistan match.

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Details

  • Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test
  • Series: Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2026
  • Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
  • Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
  • Toss Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST
  • Match Start Time (IST): 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 1st Test Live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test will not be telecast on any television channel in India.

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How to Watch WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Fans can purchase a match pass or a tour pass to stream the contest live.

Pakistan Squad

Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman, Saud Shakeel.

West Indies Squad

Brandon King, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Bishop, Keemo Paul, Justin Greaves.

What to Expect from WI vs PAK 1st Test?

Pakistan arrive in Trinidad after an encouraging warm-up match in which Babar Azam and Azan Awais scored centuries, while Mohammad Ali impressed with a five-wicket haul. West Indies, meanwhile, will look to make the most of home conditions with their experienced pace attack led by Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach. With valuable World Test Championship points at stake, both teams will be aiming for a strong start to the series.

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WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, Match Time And TV Channel
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WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, Match Time And TV Channel
WI vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, Match Time And TV Channel
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