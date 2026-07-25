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Home > Sports News > WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

Babar Azam returns as Pakistan's Test captain, while Roston Chase leads the West Indies in what promises to be a closely fought contest. Pakistan arrive after an encouraging four-day practice match, with Babar Azam and Azan Awais scoring centuries, while Mohammad Ali impressed with a five-wicket haul. The hosts, meanwhile, will rely on home conditions and a pace attack spearheaded by Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach. Ahead of the contest, here is a look at Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks and other important details.

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction Who Will Win Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More
WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction Who Will Win Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 17:38 IST

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Pakistan and West Indies are set to begin their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign against each other when they lock horns in the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday, July 25. Babar Azam returns as Pakistan’s Test captain, while Roston Chase leads the West Indies in what promises to be a closely fought contest. Pakistan arrive after an encouraging four-day practice match, with Babar Azam and Azan Awais scoring centuries, while Mohammad Ali impressed with a five-wicket haul. The hosts, meanwhile, will rely on home conditions and a pace attack spearheaded by Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach.

WI vs PAK 1st Test Match Details

  • Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test
  • Series: Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2026
  • Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
  • Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium generally offers good assistance to fast bowlers during the opening sessions with the new ball. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing spinners into the contest from Day 3 onwards. Batters who spend time at the crease are usually rewarded, making the first innings extremely important. Winning the toss and batting first could prove to be the preferred option.

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Toss Prediction

Predicted Toss Winner: Pakistan

Likely Decision: Bat First

The Tarouba surface is expected to become slower as the Test progresses, making batting easier during the opening two days. Pakistan are likely to make full use of fresh conditions by opting to bat first if they win the toss and aim to post a substantial first-innings total.

Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge

All-rounders: Roston Chase (VC), Salman Agha

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Sajid Khan

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Pick (Babar Azam): Babar returns as Pakistan’s Test captain and remains the team’s premier batter. His excellent record against quality pace attacks and ability to play long innings make him the safest captaincy option for fantasy contests.

Vice-Captain Pick (Roston Chase): The West Indies skipper contributes with both bat and off-spin. His all-round abilities increase his fantasy value, especially on a pitch expected to assist spinners later in the match.

Alternative Choice (Mohammad Rizwan): Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter remains one of the most consistent performers in Test cricket. Besides his batting, wicketkeeping points make him a reliable fantasy selection.

Winner Prediction

Pakistan appear to have a slight edge heading into the opening Test. Their batting unit, led by Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan, looks more settled, while the bowling attack featuring Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan provides balance in both pace and spin departments. West Indies possess home advantage and dangerous fast bowlers in Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales, but Pakistan’s stronger batting depth gives them the upper hand.

Predicted Winner: Pakistan

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WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More
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WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More
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