WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: It was only 14.1 overs until rain interrupted the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. With Pakistan keeping a lid on West Indies’ run-scoring by bowling some tight lines and making the hosts earn every run, it remains to be seen when will the intriguing contest resume.

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: When will match resume at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba?

With debutant Usman Ali getting introduced to bowl his left-arm spin and generating turn straight away, fans were anticipating more action moving forward. However, the umpires ordered players to move off the ground as the intensity of the rain increased, forcing the groundstaff to bring the covers and place it on top of the main pitch. As per the latest update, the rain has only gotten heavier, meaning the umpires might also announce early lunch. As of now, there is no time on when will play resume?

Reports have also indicated that only Day 2 of the Test has minimal chances of rain, with the subsequent ones holding heavy probabilities of it. Brandon King was the only wicket to fall as he chopped one off Mohammad Abbas’ bowling.

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: When did Pakistan and West Indies last square off in red-ball cricket?

West Indies and Pakistan are battling it out in another two-Test series, more than a year after the Caribbeans tied an away series against the sub-continent nation. It is also a battle between the two bottom sides of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with the West Indies standing at 8th, with 1 victory in 10 matches, while Pakistan are last, managing only one victory in four games, including a humiliating series defeat to Bangladesh.

The most significant aspect to look forward to in the series is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) returning to Babar Azam as Test captain despite the Lahore-born cricketer not producing the desired results in his first stint as the red-ball skipper. With Shan Masood getting axed, Pakistan are looking forward to Babar learning the harsh lessons from the previous stint and hoping he can inspire the side straight away to a series victory or at least some tangible progress. The Lahore-born cricketer also has the responsibility to rediscover his own form with the bat.

Nevertheless, the West Indies are a formidable side and looks to have turned a corner, evidenced by the recent series victory over Sri Lanka.