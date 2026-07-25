LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

It was only 14.1 overs until rain interrupted the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan? (Image Credits: Windies Cricket X)
WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan? (Image Credits: Windies Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 21:37 IST

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: It was only 14.1 overs until rain interrupted the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. With Pakistan keeping a lid on West Indies’ run-scoring by bowling some tight lines and making the hosts earn every run, it remains to be seen when will the intriguing contest resume.

You Might Be Interested In

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: When will match resume at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba?

With debutant Usman Ali getting introduced to bowl his left-arm spin and generating turn straight away, fans were anticipating more action moving forward. However, the umpires ordered players to move off the ground as the intensity of the rain increased, forcing the groundstaff to bring the covers and place it on top of the main pitch. As per the latest update, the rain has only gotten heavier, meaning the umpires might also announce early lunch. As of now, there is no time on when will play resume?

Reports have also indicated that only Day 2 of the Test has minimal chances of rain, with the subsequent ones holding heavy probabilities of it. Brandon King was the only wicket to fall as he chopped one off Mohammad Abbas’ bowling.

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: When did Pakistan and West Indies last square off in red-ball cricket?

West Indies and Pakistan are battling it out in another two-Test series, more than a year after the Caribbeans tied an away series against the sub-continent nation. It is also a battle between the two bottom sides of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with the West Indies standing at 8th, with 1 victory in 10 matches, while Pakistan are last, managing only one victory in four games, including a humiliating series defeat to Bangladesh.

The most significant aspect to look forward to in the series is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) returning to Babar Azam as Test captain despite the Lahore-born cricketer not producing the desired results in his first stint as the red-ball skipper. With Shan Masood getting axed, Pakistan are looking forward to Babar learning the harsh lessons from the previous stint and hoping he can inspire the side straight away to a series victory or at least some tangible progress. The Lahore-born cricketer also has the responsibility to rediscover his own form with the bat.

Nevertheless, the West Indies are a formidable side and looks to have turned a corner, evidenced by the recent series victory over Sri Lanka.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?
Tags: Pakistan national cricket teamWest Indies National Cricket TeamWI vs PAK

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s Car Collection: From Range Rover Vogue to Audi R8 LMX, Check Indian Legend’s Luxurious Collection

Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma Star as India Seal Series With Dominant 90-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

LATEST NEWS

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Will Katrina Kaif Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What Reports Claim

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth 2026: IPL Salary, Income, Cars, Property, Brand Endorsements And More

Who Is IPS Shailja Das? The Officer Behind The Viral ‘Maintain Restraint’ Message During Patna Student Protests

Prince Yadav Injury Update: Why Did India Pacer Leave The Field During IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I? Will He Return?

Shubh Labh 1.0 Summit Strengthens India’s Sustainability Startup Ecosystem with 30+ Selections

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?
WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?
WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?
WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

QUICK LINKS