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Home > Sports News > WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?

The Queen Park’s Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will set the scene for the second and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan, beginning on August 2, Sunday.

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide. (Image Credits: Windies Cricket X)
WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide. (Image Credits: Windies Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 18:00 IST

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: The Queen Park’s Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will set the scene for the second and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan, beginning on August 2, Sunday. After a 90-run win in the opening Test in Tarouba, the Caribbeans are riding high on confidence and will look to wrap up victory in the second game too, to register back-to-back series win.

With Pakistan turning to Babar Azam to revive their fortunes, it didn’t work in the series-opener as the tourists slumped to their eighth consecutive defeat in as many overseas Tests. Both batting and bowling were central to their defeats as the Caribbeans won key moments to wrest the initiative on their side. To make matters worse, the visitors have lost Shan Masood, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings of the opening Test, meaning there will be at least one forced change to the XI, while one can expect multiple ones as Pakistan look to draw level.

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Meanwhile, the West Indies didn’t play the perfect game but did plenty of good things to end up on the winning side. While the home side’s gameplay may need to be refined, their line-up is unlikely to go through any change unless there is an injury. But with spin likely to be a big factor, they could leave out one of the pacers and bring in another spinner in Joshua Bishop. The Caribbeans might also take comfort in knowing that Pakistan haven’t played a Test at the Queen Park’s Oval since 1993 and lost that game comprehensively. If the West Indies do win the series, it will be their first over Pakistan since 2000.

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live in India?

There is no TV telecast for the match but the live streaming of the fixture shall be available on FanCode.

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan will be able to stream it on Tapmad.

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live in the Caribbean?

Fans in the Caribbean can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean.

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live in the United Kingdom?

TNT Sports has bagged the broadcasting rights of the entire Test series in the United Kingdom.

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live in USA and Canada?

Fans in the United States of America and Canada can watch it live on Willow TV.

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WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?
Tags: Pakistan national cricket teamWest Indies National Cricket TeamWI vs PAK

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WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?
WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?
WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?
WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?

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