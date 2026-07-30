WI vs PAK: Pakistan’s Woes Deepen As Shan Masood Ruled Out Of Must-Win 2nd Test Against West Indies

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: With Pakistan one Test down in the two-match series against the West Indies, an injury blow has compounded their woes ahead of the second and final match, beginning at the Queen Park’s Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from August 2. Shan Masood has been sidelined for the final Test amid the tourists’ struggle for consistency with the bat.

WI vs PAK: Why has Shan Masood been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies?

The left-handed batter’s finger fracture will keep him out of Pakistan’s must-win Test at the Queen Park’s Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Masood had suffered the injury on his left hand while fielding in West Indies’ second innings and came out to bat in the fourth dig later than usual. While he was Pakistan’s only centurion in the first innings, the veteran perished for a single-figure score in the second as Babar Azam and co. lost by 90 runs while chasing 211 against a highly skilled bowling unit on a tricky surface. Although Babar scored a gutsy half-century, only two other Pakistan batters reached double figures as Jayden Seales took a fifer to wrap up a commanding victory and left the visiting skipper stranded on 58 off 107 deliveries. The 90-run loss also marked Pakistan’s eighth consecutive one in overseas Tests, dating back to the tour of Australia in late 2023.

Pakistan have the likes of Abdullah Shafique, Ghazi Ghori, Awais Zafar and Saud Shakeel as reserve batters in the squad. Since Shafique is an opener, he is unlikely to get a look in as Pakistan look set to stick with the combination of Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais.

WI vs PAK: When did Pakistan last play a Test at the Queen Park’s Oval?

Meanwhile, the second Test against the Caribbeans will be Pakistan’s first Test at the venue since April 1993, more than 23 years ago. Then captain Wasim Akram tasted a 204-run loss despite dismissing the hosts for a paltry first-innings total of 127.

Pakistan had failed to cross 200 in both innings and collapsed to a big defeat. With Babar in his second tenure as skipper, he desperately needs a win to revive Pakistan’s fortunes in Test cricket.