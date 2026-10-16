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Home > Sports News > Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru

Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru

Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI Decider? India will take on West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with the contest set to decide the winner after the series was levelled at 2-2. India suffered a 24-run defeat in the fourth match in Hyderabad, increasing the pressure on the hosts ahead of the decider. With questions surrounding the selection of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all eyes will be on India's opening combination and whether the youngster gets an opportunity. Here is everything you need to know about his chances of playing in the series finale.

Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 19:51 IST

Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI Decider? India will take on West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with the contest set to decide the winner after the series was levelled at 2-2. India suffered a 24-run defeat in the fourth match in Hyderabad, increasing the pressure on the hosts ahead of the decider. With questions surrounding the selection of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all eyes will be on India’s opening combination and whether the youngster gets an opportunity. Here is everything you need to know about his chances of playing in the series finale.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs West Indies 5th T20I?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to feature in India’s playing XI for the fifth T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru. The team management is expected to continue with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the opening pair for the series decider. With both batters having made important contributions during the series, India could stick with the established combination for the must-win encounter.

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The selection debate has continued because both openers have also experienced quieter outings during the series. However, their overall contributions could work in their favour as India look to regain control after losing the fourth match. Unless the team management makes a late change, Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his opportunity.

How Have Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson Performed in the Series?

Abhishek Sharma has accumulated 139 runs across the first four matches, with his standout performance coming in Indore, where he scored 69 off just 30 deliveries. His aggressive approach at the top of the order remains an important part of India’s batting strategy, although his returns have not been consistent in every match.

Sanju Samson has scored 152 runs in the series so far. His contributions include an impressive 82 off 41 balls in Ranchi and a quickfire 56 off 23 deliveries in Hyderabad. Despite some quieter innings, Samson’s recent performances give India a reason to retain him alongside Abhishek for the decisive fixture.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, 2026
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026
  • Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India
  • Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Series Status: Level at 2-2

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies fifth T20I will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Viewers can also watch the match on DD Sports.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies fifth T20I on JioHotstar in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday (Oct 17), with the series title at stake for both teams.

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Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru
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Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru

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Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru
Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru
Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru
Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru
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