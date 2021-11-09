The match against Namibia was India's last international T20 match with Virat Kohli as the captain of the side. Kohli, in September, had announced that the World Cup would be his last assignment as captain of the Indian team in the 20-over format.

India’s outgoing T20 captain, Virat Kohli, on Monday tweeted a message thanking fans for their support to the team during the world cup. The tweet came after team India concluded their T20 WC campaign with a win over Namibia in the last Super-12 fixture of the tournament but failed to secure a berth in the semi-final staget. The tweet read, “Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind.” Notably, the match was Kohli’s last international T20 match as the captain of the Indian side. Moreover, the match was also India’s last under Ravi Shastri as the coach, as he had announced about stepping down from the coaching position after the world cup, in September.

The T20 WC saw the Indian side surrounded by multiple controversies. From fans slamming the team for taking the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter(BLM) movement to manufactured controversies about the “bigotry” of Indian fans towards its team’s only Muslim player, Mohammad Shami, this world cup has been far from being a uniting event for India.

However, the disappointing performance of the Indian team cannot be attributed to any controversy, whatsoever. The team only managed wins against the three underdogs of Group B in the Super 12 stage – Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia – even though it was the team that was predicted to reap the most benefits out of its players having experience of playing on UAE pitched for IPL 2021.