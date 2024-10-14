Will Bad Blood mark end of Goldberg’s era at WWE ?

**Goldberg's Confrontation at Bad Blood** At Bad Blood, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg sought to confront World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER following a derogatory comment made by "The Ring General." WWE teased the possibility of a matchup between the two when Goldberg exclaimed, "You're Next" into the camera as GUNTHER left the ring.

Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Goldberg’s Future

During his reaction show on “83 Weeks,” former WCW executive Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the likelihood of Goldberg retiring soon. He emphasized the importance of giving back to the wrestling industry and expressed a preference for Bron Breakker to be Goldberg’s final opponent.

“I would be using Bill to help get somebody over, and I would look for an underdog. I’d look for somebody young or I’d look for something that had a story to it that you could tell without having six months of TV behind you — is there a way to use Rick Steiner’s son? You could use Rick; they’ve done a good job of establishing the Steiner brothers since WrestleMania. Their name even came up a couple of times tonight, so the audience knows who they are and why they’re being talked about. They also know the relationship with Bron and the connection to Bill going back to WCW,” Bischoff stated.

Goldberg’s Recent In-Ring Activity

Goldberg’s last match took place at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he was unable to regain the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. This match was significant not only because of the title implications but also because it marked his return to the ring after a lengthy absence. Should he compete again, it would mark his twelfth singles match since returning to WWE in 2016. Given his storied career, fans are eager to see how Goldberg will close out this chapter, whether at Bad Blood or in a future match.

As speculation mounts about Goldberg’s future in wrestling, many are left wondering what his legacy will be and who will stand across the ring from him in his final showdown.

