With Florentino Perez sighting competition for present stopper Keylor Navas, former Blackburn and Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy said it’s only a matter of time before Manchester United keeper David De Gea signs for Real Madrid. Bellamy revealed that it will be a shock to him if the Spanish No 1 chose to stay at Old Trafford instead of joining Real Madrid. De Gea, who joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in Sir Alex Ferguson Era has remained a long time target for Real Madrid over the years.

After his fallout with Real Madrid in 2015 when his possible transfer was chalked off due to a faulty fax machine, De Gea has peaked to its level best by with outstanding performances for the Red Devils in last two seasons. “He is the real deal and I have always felt that Real Madrid have been looking for him to be their number one for a number of years,” Bellamy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “And it is just a matter of time before they get him,” he added. Although De Gea is still a trending topic in Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid are also monitoring Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois who has expressed his desire of coming back to La Liga in Spain.

Craig Bellamy praised De Gea for his brilliant footwork and his ability to read striker’s mind. “His footwork is brilliant, he anticipates as well, he can read forwards and if you watch, he makes a lot of his saves with his feet. He is incredible,” the former Manchester City forward said. After retaining the UEFA Champions League tiotle in 2017, Zindine’s Zidane’s Real Madrid have struggled in every competition this season. Madrid came second in group stages behind Tottenham Hotspur and are currently 19 points behind EL Clasico rivals FC Barcelona in La Liga.

“Usually every top club has a rebuild and maybe it has been a little bit more overdue with Madrid because of the success of they have had in the Champions League,” feels Bellamy. The Premier League veteran insists that Real Madrid should spend money and sign De Gea after staying quiet over the last few years. “So probably due to the fact that it will take a huge fee to get him and prise him away from Man United, I would be shocked if he did not go,” he concluded.