Will Ben Stokes Coach England Cricket Team? Former Captain Makes Big Admission After Stephen Fleming’s Appointment

Ben Stokes to Become Future England Coach? Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he would love to coach the England national team in the future after bringing his international playing career to an end earlier this year. Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, the 35-year-old admitted that coaching England is something he would seriously consider once he gains more experience, while also sharing his thoughts on England’s captaincy transition following his retirement.

Stokes retired from international cricket in June during the third and final Test against New Zealand, ending a distinguished England career that included leading the Test side since 2022. His retirement came only weeks after he missed the second Test of the series following an incident at a London nightclub.

Ben Stokes Opens Up on England Coaching Ambition

During the podcast, Stokes admitted that coaching England is an ambition he would like to pursue in the future. While insisting he has no immediate plans to step into coaching, the former all-rounder said he would love the opportunity if the timing and experience were right.

Stokes also reflected on England’s leadership transition after his retirement. He expressed surprise that Harry Brook was not chosen to succeed him as Test captain and admitted he had expected the young batter to take over the role. Instead, England turned to the experienced Joe Root, a decision that Stokes said left him concerned because of the additional workload the senior batter would have to shoulder.

Ben Stokes’ England Career

Widely regarded as one of England’s greatest all-rounders, Stokes captained the Test side from 2022 until his retirement in 2026. Under his leadership, England embraced an aggressive brand of cricket and recorded several memorable victories against India, New Zealand and Pakistan. His international career featured countless match-winning performances including ODI World Cup 2019 and 2022 T20 World Cup contributing with both bat and ball, including starring roles in Ashes.

Although Stokes has stepped away from international cricket, his latest comments suggest he intends to remain involved with the game. If he eventually moves into coaching, the former captain believes guiding England would be a dream opportunity and a chance to give back to the team he represented with distinction for more than a decade.