Will Ben Stokes Return To England Colours? New Test Coach Stephen Fleming Gives Big Update

With former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming speaking in public for the first time since becoming England’s Test coach, he addressed the possibility of Ben Stokes’ return to international cricket. Having spoken to the veteran all-rounder last week in Durham, Fleming has opened up on the prospect of Stokes playing for England again, especially with the Ashes series lined up at home next year.

Will Ben Stokes return to international cricket? Stephen Fleming answers

The seam-bowling all-rounder had abruptly announced his international retirement midway through the home series against New Zealand that England eventually lost. Even though Stokes shut down any possibility of returning to international cricket for the Ashes series next year, he continues to play in the county circuit. In an official interview uploaded by the ECB, Fleming, who worked with Stokes briefly in IPL, addressed the possibility and said it looks unlikely. He stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

“He’d just come off another monster bowling spell. He was in a great space, really happy, enjoying his time with Durham. He’s got a good winter planned with the family and is very much at peace with his decision. When a player makes that decision to retire, I respect that decision 100%. To try to turn that around and question that is wrong. I know how much goes into that type of decision, and I respect that.”

When will Stephen Fleming commence his coaching tenure?

The Black Caps legend will start his tenure with the England Test side during their tour of South Africa in December, where Joe Root and co. will play three Tests. While the 53-year-old is yet to coach in international cricket, he has vast experience in the franchise circuit, headlined by propelling the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also coached the JoBurg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings (TSK) in Major League Cricket (MLC).

After losing the series to New Zealand, England bounced back by battering Pakistan 3-0 as Root started his second stint as Test captain in style. The Yorkshire batter will also take confidence from winning his last series as captain in 2019-20. Nevertheless, England are highly unlikely to reach play the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2027 at The Oval.