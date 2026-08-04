Will Carlos Alcaraz Play at US Open 2026? Surprise Training in Alicante Fuels Comeback Hopes

Carlos Alcaraz’s participation in the US Open 2026 is one of the major questions that continues to dominate the tennis news cycles. The Spanish tennis sensation, who had been sidelined for nearly four months because of a right wrist injury, now seems much more likely to return to the action following a string of training sessions he has been conducting publicly in two Mediterranean coastal cities, Alicante and Murcia.

Besides missing the Barcelona Open, which had taken him to the top of the Spanish circuit, Carlos Alcaraz has not played any professional game since April due mainly to the injury that resulted in him skipping lots of major events such as the French Open and Wimbledon. The 23-year-old had first planned to resume playing the game in mid-season, but after consulting with the medical professionals, he and his team agreed on the importance of a more gradual recovery plan.

Alicante Training Session Fuels Comeback Speculation

Latest pictures and updates from Spain show Carabao practicing in the open air at the Club Arena premises in Alicante, together with Pablo Martinez. Witnesses say this is one level higher than the first sessions of recovery, where he could be seen on court, but he seems happy with the situation as he is going through lengthy hitting sessions.

The recent videos of training sessions appeared only a few days after Alcaraz got back to court practice after he had to go outside for several months. It is said through Spanish outlets that he has been progressing with each step of his rehabilitation and that it is time for him to play on the courts of North America again.

Carlos Alcaraz Injury

The former World No. 1 hurt his wrist at the Barcelona Open in April. He kept having trouble with the injury that led to withdrawals from Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, Queen’s Club and Wimbledon. ATP officials had announced in May that the Spaniard would skip the whole grass season so that he could fully recover.

Alcaraz had earlier said it is better to come back after a while than to run a risk of the injury becoming a long-term problem that might end his career, and the doctor has also agreed with him.

Carlo Alacaraz Completes Recovery?

Reports suggest that Alcaraz, coming back from an injury recently, has shown remarkable improvement, and his workload has been progressively going up again. He has a great deal of hope that he will make a comeback in August, based on a number of sources who reported that his family and the team surrounding him remained positive. The Cincinnati Open, held right before New York, would be a perfect preparation for the tournament, so it’s likely that the players will play there.

The tournament committee has already announced that Alcaraz is one of the entrants for the Cincinnati Open, though last-minute decisions will probably depend on doctors’ reports on his recovery. It was also reported in the news that the defending master of the Cincinnati Open is likely expecting to go back there should recovery proceed smoothly.

Will Carlos Alcaraz Play at the US Open 2026?

There is no formal announcement yet from Alcaraz or his entourage about his playing status at the US Open. However, the latest practice sessions in Alicante, the return of outdoor training, and the positive medical report indicate, very positively, that the Spanish player is striving for a comeback before the last Grand Slam of the season.

It is likely then that Alcaraz first assesses his fitness in the Cincinnati Open at the end of this month before he commits to defend his US Open title. Until then, the public can only wait and wonder as one of the biggest icons of tennis is inching toward a long-awaited comeback.

Alcaraz is still listed as a possible absentee, but this latest training report from Alicante is the most convincing evidence yet that the defending champion might be available for a match later this month in Flushing Meadows.

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