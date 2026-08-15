Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh? Check Latest Update Ahead of Saudi Pro League Clash

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh? Al-Nassr will begin their Saudi Pro League title defence against Al-Fateh on Saturday (Aug 15), with Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability one of the biggest talking points ahead of the clash. The Portugal superstar has returned to training after his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez, while new manager Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on his readiness ahead of the opening game. Here is the latest update on Ronaldo’s availability, along with match timing and live streaming details.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh

Tournament: Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh?

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh after returning to training following his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez. The 41-year-old forward is preparing for his 25th senior season and has received an encouraging update from new Al-Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou.

Asked whether Ronaldo could play in the opening match of the Saudi Pro League season, Postecoglou said, according to the cited report: “Ronaldo is always ready.” The manager also welcomed Ronaldo back to training and congratulated him and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo Latest Update

Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training this week after his wedding break. The Portugal captain was also seen sporting a new haircut as he resumed preparations for the new campaign. His return gives Postecoglou a major boost ahead of his first competitive match in charge of the Saudi Arabian club.

Al-Nassr will be aiming to make a strong start to their title defence, while Ronaldo will be looking to continue his remarkable goalscoring record in Saudi Arabia if selected.

Where to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Live in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League match live on the FanCode app. There is no confirmed television broadcast for the match in India.

TV Broadcast: No

Live Streaming: FanCode app

Kick-off: 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, August 15

Ange Postecoglou’s First Match as Al-Nassr Manager

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh clash will also mark Ange Postecoglou’s first match as manager of the Saudi Arabian club. The reigning champions will look to begin their title defence with a victory, with the presence of Ronaldo potentially providing another major boost to the new manager.