Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

Following Portugal’s emotional exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future has reached a fever pitch. While the elusiveness of the ultimate footballing trophy remains heartbreakingly intact, iconic Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has offered a crucial reality check on whether the 41-year-old forward is genuinely done with the national team.

The Portuguese captain, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, endured a forgettable last-16 outing in Texas. In a disappointing performance where he struggled to make a defining impact against Spain, Ronaldo was forced to watch his long-harbored World Cup dream slip away for the final time. Following the match, the veteran captain admitted that he will now go away and think about what comes next. Ronaldo has won it all in a trophy-laden career at some of Europe’s biggest clubs and tasted European glory with his country, but a World Cup winners’ medal will permanently elude his overflowing cabinet.

Ibrahimovic Calls For Absolute Respect

Speaking as a pundit on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic was quick to shift the narrative from critical retirement assumptions to monumental appreciation. The Swede explicitly outlined that while this was certainly Ronaldo’s final appearance on the World Cup stage, the curtain has not officially fallen on his international career.

“I send him all my respect for what he did. He did massive things. I think the World Cup will miss him, as he will also miss the World Cup. I think he tried to win the World Cup,” Ibrahimovic stated. “It is the most difficult thing, probably, to win. And his mentality is to win in everything he does. So, for sure, the world is going to miss him. But he did not say he retired from the national team.”

The Footballing World Must Enjoy His Final Act

Ibrahimovic emphasized that the global football community should avoid obsessing over the end date and instead appreciate the longevity of a unique athlete.

“So let us see what happens there. And I think the world should enjoy him while he is playing, whatever shirt he uses. And this is the last World Cup. But for sure, people are going to miss him,” Ibrahimovic added.