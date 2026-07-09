LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

Will Cristiano Ronaldo continue playing for Portugal? Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares his thoughts on the forward's international future after his final World Cup appearance.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From International Football After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight. Photo X
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From International Football After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 01:52 IST

Following Portugal’s emotional exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future has reached a fever pitch. While the elusiveness of the ultimate footballing trophy remains heartbreakingly intact, iconic Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has offered a crucial reality check on whether the 41-year-old forward is genuinely done with the national team.

The Portuguese captain, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, endured a forgettable last-16 outing in Texas. In a disappointing performance where he struggled to make a defining impact against Spain, Ronaldo was forced to watch his long-harbored World Cup dream slip away for the final time. Following the match, the veteran captain admitted that he will now go away and think about what comes next. Ronaldo has won it all in a trophy-laden career at some of Europe’s biggest clubs and tasted European glory with his country, but a World Cup winners’ medal will permanently elude his overflowing cabinet.

You Might Be Interested In

Ibrahimovic Calls For Absolute Respect

Speaking as a pundit on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic was quick to shift the narrative from critical retirement assumptions to monumental appreciation. The Swede explicitly outlined that while this was certainly Ronaldo’s final appearance on the World Cup stage, the curtain has not officially fallen on his international career.

“I send him all my respect for what he did. He did massive things. I think the World Cup will miss him, as he will also miss the World Cup. I think he tried to win the World Cup,” Ibrahimovic stated. “It is the most difficult thing, probably, to win. And his mentality is to win in everything he does. So, for sure, the world is going to miss him. But he did not say he retired from the national team.”

The Footballing World Must Enjoy His Final Act

Ibrahimovic emphasized that the global football community should avoid obsessing over the end date and instead appreciate the longevity of a unique athlete.

“So let us see what happens there. And I think the world should enjoy him while he is playing, whatever shirt he uses. And this is the last World Cup. But for sure, people are going to miss him,” Ibrahimovic added.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight
Tags: cristiano ronaldo international retirementfootball legends career legacyportugal vs spain texas matchportugal world cup exitroberto martinez squad changesronaldo future career stepszlatan ibrahimovic fox sports quotes

RELATED News

IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

When Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy to Team India? BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Shares Fresh Update

LATEST NEWS

Lock Upp Season 2: Gaurav Khanna To Enter As Special Visitor, Reacts To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation With ‘Band Baja Diya Yarr…’

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor Recreate Gunday Magic, Dance To ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ – WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date Changed: Why Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show Was Delayed And When It Will Premiere

Watch: Mamata Banerjee Loses Cool, Slaps Own Party Worker Amid Kolkata Rally Chaos

Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Suspected Poisonous Insect Bite On Prabhas Film Set; Actor Under Close Observation

Arvind Kejriwal Writes to 29 Auto Manufacturers, Asking: “Is E20-Blended Petrol Safe for Use in Older Vehicles?”

How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

US Murder Case: What Prompted an Indian Engineer to Kill His Wife? Shocking Motive Inside

Will Iran War Restart? Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes Tonight After Iranian Retaliation

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

QUICK LINKS