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Home > Sports News > Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to add another milestone to his extraordinary career when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (Sep 12). The Portuguese superstar scored his 979th career goal in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha Club during the week and was named Man of the Match. Here are all the details, including Ronaldo's stats, goals, kick-off time, live streaming and match prediction.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 14:19 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to add another milestone to his extraordinary career when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (Sep 12). The Portuguese superstar scored his 979th career goal in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win over Abha Club during the week and was named Man of the Match. Here are all the details, including Ronaldo’s stats, goals, kick-off time, live streaming and match prediction.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
  • Venue: Al-Khaleej Club Stadium, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM BST)

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score His 980th Goal?

Cristiano Ronaldo needs just one more goal to reach 980 career goals after scoring his 979th in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Abha Club. The 41-year-old will be looking to move another step closer to the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone against Al-Khaleej. Ronaldo has scored three goals in the Saudi Pro League this season after six matches. We expect him to score his 980th goal today while in action in the Saudi Pro League.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Stats and Goals

Ronaldo is widely regarded as the highest goalscorer in football history and currently has 979 career goals. He scored five goals for Sporting before moving to Manchester United as an 18-year-old in 2003. The forward scored 145 goals across his two spells at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid, where he finished his career with the Spanish giants with 450 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League Form

Ronaldo has scored three goals in six Saudi Pro League matches this season and remains one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot. Ivan Toney is among his main competition for the scoring prize as Al-Nassr look to defend their league title against the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ittihad.

Where to Watch Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming?

Fans can stream the Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match live on FanCode app in India. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Club Career Goals

Ronaldo began his senior club career at Sporting, where he scored five goals before joining Manchester United in 2003. He went on to score 145 goals for the Premier League club across two spells. His most prolific period came at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals after completing an £80 million move from Manchester United in 2009. Ronaldo later continued his career with Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction

Al-Nassr will enter the contest with confidence after their 2-1 victory over Abha Club and Ronaldo’s latest goal. With the Portuguese forward just one goal away from 980 and Al-Nassr looking to defend their Saudi Pro League crown, they are expected to have the attacking quality to secure another important victory. Ronaldo will also be the player to watch as he chases another milestone in his remarkable career.

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More
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Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More

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