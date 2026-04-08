Will David Warner Return to Pakistan For PSL 2026? Karachi Kings Star’s Comeback in Doubt After Drink-Driving Case

After an incident in Maroubra, Sydney, on Tuesday, former Australia opener David Warner was accused of drunk driving, which put him in significant trouble ahead of resuming playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. He was arrested by the police on Sunday evening, April 5th, on the roadway, and the details of his arrest have been made public.

Warner was reportedly stopped by New South Wales Police while undergoing a standard random breathalyser test. With a claimed blood alcohol value of 0.104, more than twice the allowable limit in Australia, the test purportedly showed that he had exceeded the legal alcohol limit. Warner was arrested after a roadside test revealed a positive result, according to the police. After that, he was brought to the Maroubra Police Station for more testing.

How much alcohol did David Warner drink before being arrested?

The former opening batter for Australia informed police that he had had three glasses of wine at a friend’s house before trying to drive back to his Maroubra home, according to the Daily Mail. Warner was officially charged after the test’s results, and the case will now be handled in accordance with Australian law. He is scheduled to appear in court the following month.

The NSW police released a statement revealing the details of the arrest made by them on Sunday. In their statement, NSW police revealed the amount of alcohol consumed by Warner and how a random breathalyzer test resulted in the arrest of the former Australian batter. “About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra,” the police statement read.

Why was David Warner arrested?

David Warner was arrested while driving his car after allegedly having consumed three glasses of wine at a friend’s house. Prior to being tested on the road by NSW Police, Warner had stopped his vehicle before the testing zone. While there have been no explanations as to why he did that, it is believed that Warner’s action may have been to prevent him from being tested.

NSW Police’s statement talked about how Warner’s vehicle had stopped before the testing checkpoint. The statement read, “A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing, which returned a positive result.”

A couple of tests were run on David Warner before and after his arrest. The left-handed batter’s test returned with a reading of blood alcohol of 0.104, which was double the limit in Australia. “He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104,” the statement from NSW Police read.

Warner is set to appear before the court in a month’s time. The NSW Police in their statement said, “The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving with a middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026.”

Will David Warner be ruled out of PSL 2026?

No, Warner’s trip to compete in the PSL 2026, where he is heading the Karachi Kings, won’t be hampered by the legal processes. Warner’s alleged drunk driving episode, however, would jeopardize his business relationships if he is found guilty. The Road Safety Cup is the result of a 23-year collaboration between Cricket NSW and Transport for NSW.

David Warner in PSL 2026

David Warner has been a crucial player for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2026. The left-handed batter has scored 93 runs in three innings for the Karachi-based side. Leading the Kings, the 39-year-old has managed to be on the victorious side on three out of three occasions. Warner’s Karachi Kings is the only team to have won each of their games in the tournament so far. He has scored a solitary fifty in the tournament while striking at a rate of 138.80. Karachi Kings are scheduled to play Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday. Whether Warner returns to Pakistan to lead his team or not is yet to be seen.

Also Read: DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles