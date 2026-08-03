Will Donald Trump Save Gianni Infantino’s FIFA Presidency? Under-Fire FIFA Boss Seeks US President’s Help | Report

With Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino’s role in jeopardy and a re-election facing several oppositions, the former has reportedly approached United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump to save the same. The development comes in the wake of Infantino’s failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup’s commercial rights and he has reportedly sought Trump’s help to keep the role to himself moving forward.

Will Donald Trump assist FIFA boss Gianni Infantino?

According to a report published by New York Post on August 3, Monday, Infantino has held some private conversations with with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as pressure grows on him to resign following suggestions of selling the FIFA World Cup to Josh Kushner’s private equity firm. According to New York Post’s sources, the 56-year-old had tried to reach out to Trump numerous times after the attempt to sell off the game’s commercial assets to private investors failed enormously. Another source by the same website claimed:

“He wanted to get online with the secretary and talk about how soccer can be a form of soft power for America. But we all know that it is about job protection.”

Another source claimed:

“It is not about anything else at this point. He is looking for allies of note to publicly support him.”

During the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, Infantino and Trump grew close and notably attended the final between defending champions Argentina and Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New York. The Swiss-born soccer administrator had notably presented him with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize in December too. Reportedly, Trump wants Infantino to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, given the retiring Portgual’s António Guterres is set to step down in December. Nevertheless, it was unclear at the time whether or not Infantino wanted the job as strongly.

England and Wales oppose Gianni Infantino’s re-election

As per latest reports, England football association will join Wales in opposing the bid for Infantino’s re-election bid as the backlash of his plan to sell a stake in the FIFA World Cup intensifies.

The plan was to sell roughly 20% but even the abandoned idea has invited some harsh consequences for Infantino as the prospect of a reign from 2027 to 2031 faces massive scrutiny.